August 27th, 2021

Alchemy Deluxe (2001) (Windows, MacOS) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Blackthorne (1996) (MacPlay) (Redbook) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

City Connection (NES) (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 5 songs)

Cyberstorm 2 - Corporate Wars (1998) (Windows) (5 songs)

Fallout - Van Buren (2003) (Windows) (4 songs)

Fire Emblem 4 - Genealogy of the Holy War Original Sound Version (FLAC + MP3, 114 songs)

Fire Emblem Music Collection ~Faith & Engagement~ Piano (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Neo Vol. 2 OST (18 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Starlight Mayhem OST (7 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - The Full Ass Tricky OST (Mod) (25 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Bob And Bosip OST (18 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. v (mod) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Hannah Montana (DS) (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Home Alone 2 - Lost in New York (MS-DOS) (10 songs)

Hyakujuu Sentai GaoRanger (2001) (7 songs)

Metal Slug Attack Original Soundtrack (41 songs)

MM25 Mega Man Rocks (SE-3076-2) (18 songs)

Myth II - Soulblighter (30 songs)

Nickelodeon All-Star Racers 2 Grand Prix Music (33 songs)

Persona Original Soundtrack CD (67 songs)

Pikachu In Sonic 1 (Sega Genesis) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Reconnect the Metaverse ORIGINAL SOUND TRACK (11 songs)

Scrabble (1996) (Windows, MacOS) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Tekken 3 PlayStation Soundtrack 002 (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Touhou - Swing Holic Vol. 08 (12 songs)

WarioWare D.I.Y Showcase OST (FLAC + MP3, 178 songs)

Wii Karaoke U OST (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Wizardry 7 - Gadeia no Houshu (1995) (PlayStation) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Wonder Stick (Arcade) (8 songs)

Zelda CGE - The Journey Within (2004) (MacOS) (21 songs)



August 26th, 2021

V-Master Cross (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 66 songs)

Van Helsing (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Vattroller X (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 55 songs)

Virtua Tennis (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Virtual Kasparov (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

W.I.T.C.H. (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Wagamama Fairy Mirumo de Pon! - 8 Nin no Toki no Yousei (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Wagamama Fairy Mirumo de Pon! - Dokidoki Memorial Panic (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Wagamama Fairy Mirumo de Pon! - Nazo no Kagi to Shinjitsu no Tobira (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Wagamama Fairy Mirumo de Pon! - Ougon Maracas no Densetsu (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Wagamama Fairy Mirumo de Pon! - Taisen Mahou-dama (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Wagamama Fairy Mirumo de Pon! - Yume no Kakera (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Wan Nyan Doubutsu Byouin - Doubutsu no Oishasan Ikusei Game (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Wanko de Kururin! Wancle (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Wanko Mix - Chiwanko World (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Wanwan Meitantei (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

WarioWare - Twisted! (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 458 songs)

Water Looper Mutsu (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Whistle! - Dai-37-kai Tokyo-to Chuugakkou Sougou Taiiku Soccer Taikai (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Wild Thornberrys Movie, The (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Wing Commander - Prophecy (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Wings (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Winning Post (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Wizardry Summoner (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

World Reborn (2004) (NeoPong Software) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

WTA Tour Tennis (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

WWF Road to Wrestlemania (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)



August 24th, 2021

Impire (2013) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

King Arthur II (2012) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Leviathan Warships (2013) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

March of the Eagles (2013) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Pagan Fury (2018) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

The Showdown Effect (2013) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Victoria II (2012) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

War of the Roses Soundtrack (2012) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Warlock - Master of the Arcane Soundtrack (2012) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)



August 22nd, 2021

Legend of Zelda, The - The Minish Cap Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 67 songs)

Lord of the Rings, The - Return of the King (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

The Sims Bustin' Out (Gameboy Advance) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 67 songs)

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2004 (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Tomato Adventure (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Touhai Densetsu Akagi - Yami ni Maiorita Tensai (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Toukon Heat (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 48 songs)

Tower SP, The (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Toy Robo Force (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Turbo Turtle Adventure (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Tweety and the Magic Gems (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 54 songs)

Twin Series 1 - Mezase Debut! Fashion Designer Monogatari + Kawaii Pet Game Gallery 2 (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Twin Series 2 - Oshare Princess 4 + Renai Uranai Daisakusen! + Sweet Life (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Twin Series 3 - Konchuu Monster - Ouja Ketteisen + Super Chinese Labyrinth (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Twin Series 4 - Ham Ham Monster EX - Hamster Monogatari RPG + Fantasy Puzzle Hamster Monogatari - Mahou no Meikyuu 1.2.3 (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2 - Bush Rescue (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 3 - Night of the Quinkan (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Uchuu Daisakusen Chocovader - Uchuu kara no Shinryakusha (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Uchuu no Stellvia (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Ueki no Housoku - Jingi Sakuretsu! Nouryokusha Battle (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Ui-Ire - World Soccer Winning Eleven (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Ultimate Muscle - The Kinnikuman Legacy - The Path of the Superhero (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Ultimate Spider-Man (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Ultra Keibitai - Monster Attack (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)



August 21st, 2021

Super Dropzone - Intergalactic Rescue Mission (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

Super Mario Advance 1 - Super Mario Brothers 2 (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)

Super Mario Advance 3 - Super Mario World Yoshi's Island (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Super Mario Advance 4 - Super Mario Brothers 3 (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 57 songs)

Super Monkey Ball Jr. (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Super Real Mahjong - Dousoukai (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Super Robot Wars (Taisen) A (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Super Robot Wars (Taisen) Original Generation (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Super Robot Wars (Taisen) Original Generation 2 (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 52 songs)

Superman - Countdown to Apokolips (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Surf's Up (2007) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Sweet Cookie Pie (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Sword of Mana (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)

Sylvanian Families - Fashion Designer ni Naritai! - Kurumi-risu no Onnanoko (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Sylvanian Families - Yousei no Stick to Fushigi no Ki - Marron-inu no Onnanoko (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Sylvanian Families 4 - Meguru Kisetsu no Tapestry (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Taiketsu! Ultra Hero (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Tales of Phantasia (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 82 songs)

Tales of the World - Narikiri Dungeon 2 (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Tales of the World - Narikiri Dungeon 3 (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 98 songs)

Tales of the World - Summoner's Lineage (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Tanbi Musou - Meine Liebe (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Tantei Gakuen Q - Kyuukyoku Trick ni Idome! (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Tantei Gakuen Q - Meitantei wa Kimi da! (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Tantei Jinguuji Saburou - Shiroi Kage no Shoujo (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 - Battle Nexus (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Tetris Worlds (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Texas Hold 'em Poker (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Three Stooges, The (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Thunderbirds (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Tir Et But - Edition Champions du Monde (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Tokimeki Yume Series 1 - Ohanaya-san ni Narou! (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Tokyo Majin Gakuen - Fuju Houroku (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Top Gear GT Championship (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Top Gun - Combat Zones (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)



August 20th, 2021

Cossacks (2000) (OGG + MP3, 18 songs)

Cossacks - American Conquest (2002) (OGG + MP3, 12 songs)

Cossacks 2 (2005) (OGG + MP3, 9 songs)

F1 2020 (Orginal Soundtrack) (27 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Mii Funkin' vs. Eteled (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - T-Mix OST Volume 2 (13 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Henry Stikmin OST (3 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Monika (OGG + MP3, 8 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Nonsense OST (8 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Starving Artist OST (2021) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Yoshi OST (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

jubeat festo Original Soundtrack (M4A + MP3, 61 songs)

Lumines Electronic Symphony - Stopwatch Mode BGM (2 songs)



August 19th, 2021

Grand Ages - Medieval OST (40 songs)

Square Enix Chill Out Arrangement Tracks - AROUND 80's MIX (M4A + MP3, 15 songs)

Void Terrarium Official Soundtrack void tRrLM();++ (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Yo-kai Watch 4 - We're Looking Up at the Same Sky Complete Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 140 songs)

Yuzo Koshiro Early Collection Box (FLAC + MP3, 393 songs)



August 18th, 2021

Berserk Music Collection (1999-2016) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Dark Cloud Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 46 songs)

Dot Action 2 Original SoundTrack (10 songs)

Fire Emblem Three Houses Original Soundtrack (2021) (FLAC + MP3, 134 songs)

Hard Truck - Apocalypse (Ex Machina) (OGG + MP3, 70 songs)

If Found... Original Soundtrack (25 songs)

Ion Fury Official Soundtrack (Extended Edition) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Koisuru Natsu no Last Resort (2014) (27 songs)

Mi ni Ikuzo! Hedgehog (X68000) (Homebrew) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Pass (Arcade) Original SoundTrack (7 songs)

Space Race (PS2) (gamerip) (WAV + MP3, 9 songs)

Steins;Gate Symphonic Reunion (26 songs)

The Movies (2005) (PC) (82 songs)

The World Ends With You -Crossover- (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)



August 17th, 2021

Europa Universalis III Music of the World (2012) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Europa Universalis III Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Europa Universalis IV Conquest of Constantinople (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Europa Universalis IV Fredman's Epistles (2016) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Europa Universalis IV Guns, Drums and Steel Music (2014) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Europa Universalis IV Guns, Drums and Steel Vol.2 (2015) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Europa Universalis IV Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Europa Universalis IV Republican Music Pack (2014) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Europa Universalis IV Songs of Exploration (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Europa Universalis IV Songs of Regency (2016) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Europa Universalis IV Songs of The New World (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Europa Universalis IV Songs of War (2014) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Europa Universalis IV Sounds from the Community (2015) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Europa Universalis IV Sounds from the Community (2016) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Europa Universalis Rome Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)



August 16th, 2021

Shining Force Resurrection of the Dark Dragon (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Shining Soul (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Shrek - Hassle at the Castle (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Shrek - Reekin' Havoc (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Shrek 2 (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Shrek 2 - Beg for Mercy (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 1 - The Table Game Collection (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 3 - Itsudemo Puzzle, The - Massugu Soroeru Straws (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Simple 2960 Tomodachi Series Vol. 4 - Trump, The - Minna de Asoberu 12 Shurui no Trump Game (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Simpsons, The - Road Rage (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Sims 2, The (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Sister Princess Re Pure (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Slime Mori Mori Dragon Quest - Shougeki no Shippo-dan (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Slot! Pro 2 Advance - Go Go Juggler & New Tairyou (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Slot! Pro Advance - Takarabune & Ooedo Sakura Fubuki 2 (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Smashing Drive (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Smurfs, The - The Revenge of the Smurfs (Game Boy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Snap Kid's (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Soccer Kid (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Space Channel 5 - Ulula's Cosmic Attack (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Space Hexcite - Maetel Legend EX (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Speedball 2 - Brutal Deluxe (Game Boy Advance) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Spider-Man - Battle For New York (Game Boy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Spider-Man - The Movie (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Spider-Man 3 (2007) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Spy Hunter (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Spy Kids 3-D Game Over (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Spyro - Season of Ice (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Stadium Games (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Steel Empire (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Street Fighter Alpha 3 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Street Jam Basketball (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Strike Force Hydra (2003) (gamerip) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Sugar Sugar Rune - Heart Ga Ippai! Moegi Gakuen (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Summon Night - Craft Sword Monogatari - Hajimari no Ishi (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 111 songs)

Summon Night - Swordcraft Story (Craft Sword Monogatari) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Summon Night - Swordcraft Story 2 (Craft Sword Monogatari 2) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Super Chinese 1-2 Advance + SuChi Labyrinth - Youma Gundan no Gyakushuu (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Super Dodge Ball Advance (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)



August 14th, 2021

Dungeonland Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Empire of Sin (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Hearts of Iron III Sounds of Conflict (2012) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Hearts of Iron IV Death Or Dishonor (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Hearts of Iron IV Original Game Soundtrack (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Hearts of Iron IV Together For Victory (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Hearts of Iron IV Waking The Tiger (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Knights of Pen and Paper II Original Game Soundtrack (2015) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Stellaris - Creation And Beyond (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Xenosaga II Jenseits von Gut und Böse ~Movie Scene Soundtrack~ (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)



August 12th, 2021

Kirby's Dream Land (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Kirby's Dream Land 2 (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Scorpion King, The - Sword of Osiris (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Screw Breaker - Goshin Drillero (gamerip) (Game Boy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 52 songs)

Sega Arcade Gallery (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Sega Rally Championship (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Sengoku Kakumei Gaiden (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Sentouin Yamada Hajime (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Serious Sam Advance (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Shaman King - Chou Senjiryakketsu 2 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Shaman King - Chou Senjiryakketsu 3 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Shaman King - Master of Spirits (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Shanghai Advance (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Shaun Palmer's Pro Snowboarder (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Shikakui Atama wo Marukusuru Advance - Kokugo, Sansuu, Shakai, Rika (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Shimura Ken no Baka Tonosama - Bakushou Tenka Touitsu Game (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Shin Bokura no Taiyou - Gyakushuu no Sabata (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 108 songs)

Shin Kisekae Monogatari (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Shin Megami Tensei (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children - Koori no Sho (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 57 songs)

Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children - Messiah Riser (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children - Puzzle de Call! (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Shin Megami Tensei II (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Shin Nihon Pro Wrestling Toukon Retsuden Advance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Shiren Monsters Netsal (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Sigma Star Saga (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 46 songs)

Silent Scope (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Silk to Cotton (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 63 songs)



August 11th, 2021

Rayman Hoodlum's Revenge (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Razor Freestyle Scooter (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Rebelstar - Tactical Command (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Recca no Honoo - The Game (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Reign of Fire (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Revenge of Shinobi, The (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

River City Ransom EX (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Riviera - The Promised Land (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Road Trip - Shifting Gears (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Robot Wars - Advanced Destruction (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Rocket Power - Zero Gravity Zone (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Rockman EXE 4.5 - Real Operation (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 48 songs)

RPG Tsukuru Advance (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch - Potion Commotion (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Samsara Naga 1x2 (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Samurai Deeper Kyo (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Samurai Evolution - Oukoku Geist (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Sangokushi (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Sangokushi Eiketsuden (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Sangokushi Koumeiden (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Sanrio Puroland - All Characters (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Santa Claus Saves the Earth (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Scan Hunter - Sennen Kaigyo wo Oe! (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Scooby Doo 2 - Monsters Unleashed (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Scooby-Doo (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

SD Gundam Force (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

SD Gundam G Generation Advance (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Segarocks Live In Japan (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)



August 10th, 2021

Cantante☆Sabaiban (6 songs)

Chronicle - RuneScape Legends (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Cruelty Squad (18 songs)

El Chavo Kart (2020) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Jurassic Park Rampage Edition OST (32 songs)

Mercedes Benz World Racing (20 songs)

Narsillion Original Soundtrack (39 songs)

Nicole (video game) OST (10 songs)

The Henry Stickmin Collection (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 618 songs)

Traffic Racer Soundtrack (8 songs)

War of Chunrang Original Soundtrack (31 songs)

Wii Sports Club (2013) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)



August 9th, 2021

Crusader Kings 2 Full Plate Metal (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Crusader Kings 2 Hymns of Abraham (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Crusader Kings 2 Hymns of The Old Gods (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Crusader Kings 2 Orchestral House Lords (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Crusader Kings 2 Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Crusader Kings 2 Song of The Holy Land (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Crusader Kings 2 Songs of Albion (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Crusader Kings 2 Songs of Byzantium (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Crusader Kings 2 Songs of Faith (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Crusader Kings 2 Songs of India (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Crusader Kings 2 Songs of Prosperity (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Crusader Kings 2 Songs of Rus (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Crusader Kings 2 Songs of The Caliph (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Crusader Kings 2 Viking Metal (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Crusader Kings 3 Northern Lords (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Crusader Kings 3 Official Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)



August 8th, 2021

Call to Power II (Civilization) (2000) (45 songs)

CivCity - Rome (2006) (39 songs)

Civilization - Call to Power (1999) (48 songs)

Civilization II Complete (1996) (OGG + MP3, 57 songs)

Civilization III (2001) (43 songs)

Civilization III - Conquest (2003) (17 songs)

Civilization III - Play the World (2002) (3 songs)

Civilization IV Beyond the Sword (2007) (92 songs)

Civilization IV Colonization (2008) (gamerip) (149 songs)

Civilization IV Official Soundtrack (2005) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Civilization IV Warlords (2006) (gamerip) (84 songs)

Civilization Revolution (2008) (Xbox) (164 songs)

Civilization Revolution (2009) (iPad) (118 songs)

Civilization V - Brave New World (2013) (OGG + MP3, 24 songs)

Civilization V - Gods & Kings (2012) (OGG + MP3, 26 songs)

Civilization V Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

CivNet (1995) (OGG + MP3, 17 songs)

Galactic Civilizations III (2015) (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri (1999) (OGG + MP3, 45 songs)

Sid Meier's Colonization (1994) (CM-500) (33 songs)

Sid Meier's Colonization (1995) (Amiga) (23 songs)



August 7th, 2021

Bleeding Edge Original Soundtrack (10 songs)

Bomberman The Music (FLAC + MP3, 84 songs)

Caligula Overdose Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 87 songs)

Fly'N (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Ion Fury (gamerip) (27 songs)

League of Angels (7 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Oracle of Seasons (40 songs)

Mata Nui Online Game (22 songs)

Red Ball 4 (11 songs)

Revive... Sosei (Dreamcast) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Sengoku Musou ~Sanada Maru~ (Samurai Warriors Spirit of Sanada) Original Soundtrack (23 songs)

Space Channel 5 Part 2 Moji Moji ★ Can't Stop Remix (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Spider-Man - Return of the Sinister Six (NES) (5 songs)

Tenchu Kurenai Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

The Berenstain Bears and the Spooky Old Tree (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

The Symphony of Four Worlds - Featuring Music from Bastion, Transistor, Pyre and Hades (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

The Symphony of Sin - Featuring Music from Divinity Original Sin II and Baldur's Gate III (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Tikutaku Concerto Symphonia (iOS, Android) (gamerip) (177 songs)

V-RARE SOUNDTRACK 15 - pop'n music 13 CARNIVAL (2006) (9 songs)

World of Warships Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 56 songs)

Zuntata Live -G.S.M. Taito- (1990) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)



August 6th, 2021

Arknights EP Collection (FLAC + MP3, 87 songs)

bit Generations - Boundish (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

e-Reader (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 134 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Starecrown OST (12 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Blueballs Incident (Mod) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Corruption OST (17 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Internet's Down (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Ron OST (6 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Sketchy (Remastered) (3 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Tord Expanded OST (5 songs)

Power Pro Kun Pocket 1&2 (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 165 songs)

Power Pro Kun Pocket 3 (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 112 songs)

Power Pro Kun Pocket 4 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 145 songs)

Power Pro Kun Pocket 5 (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 117 songs)

Power Pro Kun Pocket 6 (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 150 songs)

Power Pro Kun Pocket 7 (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 165 songs)

Power Rangers - Dino Thunder (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Power Rangers Ninja Storm (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Power Rangers SPD (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Power Rangers Wild Force (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Prince of Persia - The Sands of Time (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Pro Mahjong Tsuwamono GBA (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Pro Yakyuu Team wo Tsukurou! Advance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Puku Puku Tennen Kairanban (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Puku Puku Tennen Kairanban - Koi no Cupid Daisakusen (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 102 songs)

Puku Puku Tennen Kairanban - Youkoso! Illusion Land he (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Puzzle & Tantei Collection (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 61 songs)

Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children - Yami no Sho (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 55 songs)

Sonic Robo Blast 2 Official Soundtrack (2000 Version) (PC) (24 songs)

Yggdra Union - We'll Never Fight Alone (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 58 songs)

Yoshi Sample (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Yoshi Topsy-Turvy (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Yu Yu Hakusho - Spirit Detective (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Yu Yu Hakusho - Tournament Tactics (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Yumemi-chan no Naritai Series 3 - Watashi no Make Salon (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Yuujou no Victory Goal 4V4 Arashi Get the Goal!! (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 53 songs)

Yuurei Yashiki no Nijuuyon Jikan (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)



August 5th, 2021

Kirby's Return to Dream Land (Kirby Wii) Music Selection (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Moero! Nekketsu Rhythm Damashii Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan 2 Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Mother 1+2 Club Arrange CD Mother Notes (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

World End Economica Complete Soundtrack (2017) (FLAC + MP3, 96 songs)



August 4th, 2021

Aero Blasters (TurboGrafx-16) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Bomberman - Panic Bomber (PSP) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Cheetahmen 2 (1993) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Darius Plus (SuperGrafx) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Devil Whiskey (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 18 songs)

dj TAKA - True Blue (26 songs)

Draw Play 3 OST (1 songs)

Famicom Disk System BIOS (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

Game Boy BIOS (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

GunZ - The Duel (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 13 songs)

Heavy Unit (TurboGrafx-16) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

IndyCar Series 2003 (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Just Shapes & Beats (2019) (73 songs)

Kung-Fu Master (Irem M62) (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Last Year's Snow was Falling Game OST (5 songs)

Leap Day Soundtrack (11 songs)

Library of Ruina Official Soundtrack (80 songs)

Long Live the Queen (2013) (PC) (OGG + MP3, 29 songs)

Mysterious Murasame Castle Soundtrack (13 songs)

Nontan to Issho - Kuru Kuru Puzzle (GB) (39 songs)

PAC-MAN GEO Soundtrack (5 songs)

Palamedes (GB) (7 songs)

Penguin-Kun Wars (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

Penguin-Kun Wars 2 (MSX) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

race.a.bit Soundtrack (13 songs)

Simpsons, The Game Complete Soundtrack (51 songs)

Sonic Riders - Zero Gravity (2008) (PS2, Wii) (FLAC + MP3, 67 songs)

Spider-Man - Mysterio's Menace (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Yie Ar Kung-Fu (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)



August 3rd, 2021

Metal Slug Defense Original Soundtrack (5 songs)

P Danganronpa Kibou no Gakuen to Zetsubou no Koukousei Original Soundtrack (20 songs)

Puyo Puyo 25th Anniversary CD (2016) (FLAC + MP3, 71 songs)

Shirokishi Monogatari -Hikari to Yami no Kakusei- (White Knight Chronicles II) Opening Theme - Senjou ni Saita Ichirin no Hana (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Shirokishi Monogatari -Hikari to Yami no Kakusei- (White Knight Chronicles II) Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Shirokishi Monogatari -Inishie no Kodou- (White Knight Chronicles) Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 54 songs)

Shirokishi Monogatari LEVEL-5 × PlayStation Special Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

World of Warcraft 8-1 Tides of Vengeance Original Soundtrack (15 songs)

World of Warcraft 8-2 Rise of Azshara Original Soundtrack (14 songs)



August 2nd, 2021

One Piece (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

One Piece - Going Baseball Kaizoku Yakyuu (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

One Piece - Mezase! King of Berry (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

One Piece - Nanatsu Shima no Daihihou (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Onmyou Taisenki - Zeroshiki (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Open Season (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Oriental Blue - Ao no Tengai (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 109 songs)

Oshaberi Inko Club (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Oshare Princess (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Oshare Princess 2 + Doubutsu Kyaranabi Uranai (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 49 songs)

Oshare Princess 3 + Kisekae Wanko (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 51 songs)

Oshare Princess 5 + Nyaa to Chuu no Rainbow Magic 2 (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Ozzy & Drix (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Pawa Poke Dash (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 63 songs)

Peter Pan - Return to Neverland (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Peter Pan - The Motion Picture Event (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Phantasy Star Collection (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 78 songs)

Pia Carrot he Youkoso!! 3.3 (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Pikapika Nurse Monogatari - Nurse Ikusei Game (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Pinball of the Dead (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Pinball Tycoon - Trigger Finger Challenge (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Pinky Monkey Town (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Pinobee & Phoebee (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Pinobee - Wings of Adventure (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Play Novel - Silent Hill (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Pocket Dogs (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Pokemon LeafGreen (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 86 songs)

Pokemon Pinball - Ruby & Sapphire (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Pokemon Sapphire (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 118 songs)

Prototype 2 (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 447 songs)

Pyuu to Fuku! Jogger Byuu to Deru! Megane-Kun (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)



August 1st, 2021

Jak X Combat Racing Official Soundtrack (53 songs)



July 31st, 2021

Battlefield V - War in the Pacific Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Marvel's Iron Man VR Original Video Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)



July 30th, 2021

Adam & Eve (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Air Buster (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

ClayFighter (Sega Genesis) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Doodle Champion Island Games OST (15 songs)

Dynowarz - The Destruction of Spondylus (1990) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Fairy Tail Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 48 songs)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 49 songs)

Heavy Unit (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Huang Di - Zhuo Lu Zhi Zhan (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Magical Mirror Starring Mickey Mouse (2002) (GameCube) (FLAC + MP3, 88 songs)

Octopath Traveler Break, Boost and Beyond Live! (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Pipe Dream (1990) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Pipe Dreams 3D (Pipemania 3D) (2001) (PS1) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Sonic 1 HD OST (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Super Gun (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Volfied (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Volfied (TurboGrafx-16) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)



July 29th, 2021

Another Code R - A Journey into Lost Memories - Music Player Selection (FLAC + MP3, 55 songs)

Dandy Dungeon Odd Album A Side, B Side, C Side (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Dandy Dungeon Odd Album X Side, Y Side, Z Side (FLAC + MP3, 101 songs)

Dragonvale OST (10 songs)

Farland Series SoundTrack (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Idol Death Game TV ~ DREAM★SONGS (FLAC + MP3, 70 songs)

Momoiro Underground Novelty CD (WAV + MP3, 5 songs)

QUIZ Nanairo DREAMS Nijiirochou no Kiseki & Super Puzzle Fighter II X (WAV + MP3, 63 songs)

Radirgy De Gojaru! Original Soundtrack (WAV + MP3, 14 songs)

Rainbow Islands (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Saigo no Yakusoku no Monogatari Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

SEGA 60th Anniversary Official Bootleg DJ Mix (2021) (FLAC + MP3, 60 songs)

Senran Kagura Reflexions Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Simpsons, The Game DS Soundtrack (17 songs)

Spider-Man - Web of Shadows (gamerip) (31 songs)



July 27th, 2021

Boxyboy (TurboGrafx-16) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Shaggy x Matt (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Nakayoshi Mahjong - Kabu Richi (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Nakayoshi Pet Advance Series 1 - Kawaii Hamster (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Nakayoshi Pet Advance Series 2 - Kawaii Koinu (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Nakayoshi Pet Advance Series 4 - Kawaii Koinu Mini - Wanko to Asobou!! Kogata-ken (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Nakayoshi Youchien - Sukoyaka Enji Ikusei Game (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Napoleon (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Narikiri Jockey Game - Yuushun Rhapsody (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Naruto - Konoha Senki (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Naruto RPG - Uketsugareshi Hi no Ishi (Gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

NASCAR Heat 2002 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Natural 2 -Duo- (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

NHL 2002 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Nicktoons Unite! (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Nihon Pro Mahjong Renmei Kounin - Tetsuman Advance - Menkyo Kaiden Series (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Ninja-Five-O (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

No No No Puzzle Chailien (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 196 songs)

Nobunaga Ibun (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Nobunaga no Yabou (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Nyan Nyan Nyanko no NyanCollection (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Ochaken Kururin - Honwaka Puzzle de Hottosho (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Ochaken no Bouken-jima - Honwaka Yume no Island (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Ochaken no Heya (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Ochaken no Yume Bouken (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Ohanaya-san Monogatari GBA - Iyashikei Ohanaya-san Ikusei Game (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Ojarumaru - Gekkou Machi Sanpo de Ojaru (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Okuman Chouja Game - Nottori Daisakusen! (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)



July 26th, 2021

Another Metroid 2 Remake - Project AM2R Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Crash Bandicoot - On The Run! (56 songs)

Crash Drive 3 (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Dacha of Leopold the Cat, Or Features of Mouse Hunt OST (3 songs)

Doki Doki Literature Club! Plus OST (15 songs)

FIFA Road To World Cup 98 (PS1) (6 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Carol (3 songs)

Kou Dai Yao Guai Zhi Hong Lan Dui Jue (Sintax) (Game Boy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Pocket King (GB) (29 songs)

Rebel Moon (1995) (DOS) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Splatoon 2 Full Soundtrack + Octo Expansion (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 180 songs)

Watch Dogs Bad Blood Original Soundtrack (gamerip) (44 songs)

Watch Dogs Extra And Side Content Music (gamerip) (37 songs)

Watch Dogs Original Soundtrack (gamerip) (88 songs)

Wild West Adventure OST (22 songs)



July 24th, 2021

ActRaiser Original Soundtrack & Symphonic Suite (2021) (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

CRYSTAR Sakuzyo Complete Soundtrack (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)

Gravity Falls - Legend of the Gnome Gemulets Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Imaginarium - Songs from the Neverhood, Skullmonkeys & BoomBots (FLAC + MP3, 77 songs)

LEGO Universe Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Orchestra Concert (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Solo Crisis Original Soundtrack (17 songs)

Ultimate Spider-Man Original Game Soundtrack (31 songs)



July 23rd, 2021

Conker Live and Reloaded (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 116 songs)

Conker's Bad Fur Day (gamerip) (64 songs)

Eragon (2006) (Video Game) (gamerip) (179 songs)

Family Picross (NES) (Homebrew) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Fire Hawk Thexder the Second Contact (PC-8801) (24 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Bob's Onslaught (Mod) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Annie (Mod) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Ashura OST (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. QT (Mod) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Shaggy (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Sketchy (3 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Wii Funkin' Wiik 3 (Mod) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Hellion Sounds - The Sentence of Death & Extra Tracks (2004) (20 songs)

Homebrew Browser Background Music (Wii Homebrew) (1 songs)

Kahoot! Soundtrack (52 songs)

King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match Limited Soundtrack (2021) (20 songs)

La-Mulana 2 (59 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Ura Fan Soundtrack (33 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The 2 - The Adventure of Link (22 songs)

Marble Blast Gold (gamerip) (47 songs)

Pokemon mini BIOS (Pokemon Mini) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

Pokemon Puzzle League (54 songs)

Putt-Putt and Pep's Balloon-o-Rama Music (29 songs)

Recursed Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Scarlet Nexus OST (43 songs)

SD Gundam G Generations Genesis (PS Vita) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 257 songs)

Sensorium OST (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Sonic Robo Blast 2 (2009) (67 songs)

Sonic Shuffle (Dreamcast) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 79 songs)

Star Trek - New Worlds Soundtrack (15 songs)

Streambolt Desero (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Super Monkey Ball (WAV + MP3, 54 songs)



July 22nd, 2021

Atelier Elkrone ~Dear for Otomate~ Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Bravely Default II - Revo Original Arrange Music (1 songs)

Dead Rising 3 Original Soundtrack (48 songs)

Disgaea 2 - Cursed Memories Best of Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Giga Wrecker Alt. Original Soundtrack (21 songs)

Pokemon 10th Anniversary Happy Birthday Concert - Junichi Masuda Selection (29 songs)

Shadowverse Original Soundtracks (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Shadowverse Original Soundtracks Arranged Version (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Shadowverse Original Soundtracks Vol.2 (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Siege Year 5 Original Soundtrack (24 songs)



July 20th, 2021

Arc Rise Fantasia Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 71 songs)

Castlevania - Lords of Shadow 2 Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

METAGAL Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Morpho BUTTERFLY LOG Electric Wing Journey (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Morpho Virtual Live 2020 (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Octopath Traveler - Tairiku no Hasha Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 46 songs)

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon Sound SElection (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Rance Arrange Collection (2018) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Shining Resonance Music Collection (FLAC + MP3, 76 songs)

Story of Bubble Bobble Vol II -SEGA MASTER SYSTEM- (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 (Saturn) (1996) Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)



July 18th, 2021

Mega Man Zero (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Mega Man Zero 2 (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Mega Man Zero 3 (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Mega Man Zero 4 (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Mermaid Melody - Pichi Pichi Pitch (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Mermaid Melody - Pichi Pichi Pitch - Pichi Pichi Party (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Mermaid Melody - Pichi Pichi Pitch - Pichi Pichitto Live Start! (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 58 songs)

Metal Max 2 Kai (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Metroid - Zero Mission (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 53 songs)

Metroid Fusion (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Mezase! Koushien (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Minami no Umi no Odyssey (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Mini Moni. - Mika no Happy Morning Chatty (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Mini Moni. - Onegai Ohoshi-sama! (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Minna de Puyo Puyo (Puyo Pop) (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Minna no Ouji-sama (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Minna no Shiiku Series - Boku no Kabuto - Kuwagata (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Minna no Soft Series - Hyokkori Hyoutanjima - Don Gabacho Daikatsuyaku no Maki (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Minna no Soft Series - Minna no Mahjong (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Minna no Soft Series - Minna no Shougi (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Minna no Soft Series - Shanghai (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Minna no Soft Series - Tetris Advance (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Miracle! Panzou - 7-tsu no Hoshi no Uchuu Kaizoku (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Mobile Pro Yakyuu - Kantoku no Saihai (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Moero!! Jaleco Collection (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Momotarou Dentetsu G - Gold Deck wo Tsukure! (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 70 songs)

Momotarou Matsuri (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Monster Gate (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 56 songs)

Monster Gate - Ooinaru Dungeon - Fuuin no Orb (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 93 songs)

Monster Maker 4 - Killer Dice (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Monster Rancher Advance (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Monster Rancher Advance 2 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Monster Summoner (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Monster! Bass Fishing (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Morita Shougi Advance (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Mortal Kombat - Deadly Alliance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Mortal Kombat - Tournament Edition (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Mother 1+2 (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 199 songs)

Mugenborg (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)



July 17th, 2021

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (2020) (gamerip) (163 songs)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Out of the North Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Sons of the Great North (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla The Ravens Saga Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla The Wave of Giants Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Twilight of the Gods Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 53 songs)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. NekoFreak (10 songs)

Kirby Planet Robobot Original Soundtrack (M4A + MP3, 97 songs)

Let's Golf 2 HD (2010) (iOS) (17 songs)

Let's Golf 3D (2011) (3DS) (WAV + MP3, 16 songs)

Let's Golf! (2009) (iOS) (M4A + MP3, 24 songs)

Let's Golf! (2009) (PSP) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Medabots - Infinity (Medarot Brave) (2003) (GameCube) (FLAC + MP3, 57 songs)

Röki Original Game Soundtrack (40 songs)



July 15th, 2021

Fate Grand Order Original Soundtrack IV (FLAC + MP3, 63 songs)

GITADORA Matixx Original Soundtrack (56 songs)

Tales of Dream Project - Endless Journey (1 songs)



July 13th, 2021

Love Hina Advance - Shukufuku no Kane wa Harukana (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Lufia - The Ruins of Lore (Chinmoku no Iseki - Estpolis Gaiden) (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 58 songs)

Lunar Legend Soundtrack (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 68 songs)

Madagascar (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Madagascar - Operation Penguin (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Madden NFL 2002 (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Madden NFL 2003 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

Madden NFL 2004 (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Magical Quest 2 Starring Mickey and Minnie (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Magical Quest 3 Starring Mickey and Donald (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Magical Quest Starring Mickey and Minnie (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Mahjong Keiji (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Mahou Sensei Negima! - Private Lesson - Damedesuu Toshokan-jima (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Mahou Sensei Negima! - Private Lesson 2 - Ojamashimasuu Parasite de Chuu (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Majokko Cream-chan no Gokko Series 1 - Wannyan Idol Gakuen (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Majokko Cream-chan no Gokko Series 2 - Kisekae Angel Charisma Tennin Ikusei Game (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Mangaka Debut Monogatari - Akogare! Mangaka Ikusei Game! (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Mar Heaven - Knockin' on Heaven's Door (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Mario Golf Advance Tour (FLAC + MP3, 64 songs)

Mario Party Advance (FLAC + MP3, 90 songs)

Mario Tennis - Power Tour (FLAC + MP3, 69 songs)

Matantei Loki Ragnarok - Gensou no Labyrinth (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Mech Platoon (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Mega Man Battle Chip Challenge (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Mega Man Battle Network (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Mega Man Battle Network 2 (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Mega Man Battle Network 3 White (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Mega Man Battle Network 4 - Red Sun (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Mega Man Battle Network 5 - Team Proto Man (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Mega Man Battle Network 6 - Cybeast Gregar (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Meitantei Conan - Akatsuki no Monument (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Meitantei Conan - Nerawareta Tantei (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)



July 12th, 2021

Tales of Berseria Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 97 songs)

Tales of Orchestra - 20th Anniversary Concert Album (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Tales of Orchestra Concert 2016 (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Tales of Orchestra Concert 2017 (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Tales of Orchestra Concert 25th Anniversary Concert Album (18 songs)

TalesWeaver 10th Anniversary Collection Album (2013) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

TalesWeaver Episode 4 Variation part. 1 (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Tanjou S Sega Saturn Version Original Soundtrack Perfect Collection (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Tatsunoko vs. Capcom Ultimate All-Stars Vocal Tracks (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Technosoft Game Music Collection Vol. 10 - Technology (Thunder Force V Original Soundtrack) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Technosoft Game Music Collection Vol. 15 ~ BEST OF THUNDER FORCE (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Technosoft Game Music Collection Vol. 22 - Thunder Force II 2014 Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Technosoft Game Music Collection Vol. 3 - Thunder Force III (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Technosoft Game Music Collection Vol. 7 - Reincarnation (Blast Wind Original Soundtrack) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Tekken Revolution Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Tekken Tag Tournament Arcade OST (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Tenchu 3 - Wrath of Heaven (FLAC + MP3, 62 songs)

Tenchu 4 - Fatal Shadows (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Tenchu Complete Soundtrack Ultimate Edition (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Tenchu Stealth Assassins (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Tenerezza Kaoru Kaze Emi Motoda (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Tenerezza Original Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Terra Diver Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Terra Feminarum OST (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)



July 11th, 2021

Arma Cold War Assault (35 songs)

BTS World (WAV + MP3, 56 songs)

Dance Dance Revolution 2013 Japan (Arcade) (OGG + MP3, 80 songs)

Dance Dance Revolution Strike Japan (PS2) (OGG + MP3, 5 songs)

DATA WING SoundTrack (Mobile) (38 songs)

Demise - Ascension (15 songs)

Demise - Rise of the Ku'Tan (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Etrian Odyssey Mobile (6 songs)

Fantasia - Music Evolved Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Fracture (Game) (2008) (75 songs)

Gangsta Bean 1 OST (5 songs)

Guilty Gear Dust Strikers (DS) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Hangame Tetris 2008 OST (12 songs)

Lot Lot (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Lot Lot (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Monkey Hero OST (PS1) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Narita Boy (50 songs)

Prodigy Math Game (34 songs)

Project Majestic Mix - A Tribute to Nobuo Uematsu - Gold Edition (2002) (28 songs)

Project Majestic Mix - A Tribute to Nobuo Uematsu - Silver Edition (2002) (16 songs)

Puyo Puyo (Arcade) (Sega System C-2) Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Puyo Puyo Tsuu (Sega System C-2) (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

R4 - Ridge Racer Type 4 (gamerip) (40 songs)

Sangokushi IV Cyber Electric Version (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Shadowrun - Dragonfall - Director's Cut Extras (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Stronghold HD Soundtrack (17 songs)

Super Metroid - Sound In Action (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

The Takeover (2019) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Tottoko Hamtaro Haai! Hamu-chans no Hamu Hamu Challenge! Atsumare Haai! (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Wily & Right no RockBoard - That's Paradise (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)



July 10th, 2021

Konjiki no Gashbell!! - Makai no Bookmark (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Konjiki no Gashbell!! - The Card Battle (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Konjiki no Gashbell!! - Unare! Yuujou no Zakeru 2 (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Konjiki no Gashbell!! - Yuujou no Zakeru Dream Tag Tournament (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Koro Koro Puzzle - Happy Panechu! (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Kouchu Ouja Mushiking - Greatest Champion he no Michi (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Koukou Juken Advance Series - Eigo Koubun-hen 26 Units Shuuroku (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Koukou Juken Advance Series - Eijukugo-hen 650 Phrases Shuuroku (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Koukou Juken Advance Series - Eitango-hen 2000 Words Shuuroku (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Kunio-kun Nekketsu Collection 1 (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Kurohige no Golf Shiyouyo (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Kurohige no Kurutto Jintori (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Kuru Kuru Kururin (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Kururin Paradise (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Legend of Spyro, The - The Eternal Night (2007) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - A Link to the Past (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Legendz - Sign of Necrom (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Legendz - Yomigaeru Shiren no Shima (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Licca-chan no Oshare Nikki (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Lilliput Oukoku - Lillimoni to Issho Puni! (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Lilo & Stitch (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Little Buster Q (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Little Patissier - Cake no Oshiro (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Lode Runner (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Lord of the Rings, The - The Fellowship of the Ring (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Lord of the Rings, The - The Two Towers (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Lord of the Rings. The - The Third Age (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)



July 9th, 2021

Amagami ~original sound tracks~ (FLAC + MP3, 74 songs)

Arslan Senki X Musou (gamerip) (PS4) (49 songs)

BERSERK Musou (gamerip) (PS Vita) (85 songs)

Deadly Music of Death (41 songs)

Deadly Rooms of Death - Architect's Edition (17 songs)

Deadly Rooms of Death - Journey to Rooted Hold (24 songs)

Deadly Rooms of Death - The Second Sky (10 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Salty's Sunday Night OST (22 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Eddsworld OST (15 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Girlfriend OST (PC) (Mod) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Sunday OST (9 songs)

Full Bore OST (16 songs)

Greed Corp Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Guys! (4 songs)

Mubla Evol Ution (90 songs)

Okage Shadow King Original Soundtrack (PS2) (FLAC + MP3, 58 songs)

Overture OST (OGG + MP3, 20 songs)

Persona 4 The Golden Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Shin Megami Tensei - Devil Survivor 2 - Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony (26 songs)

Sonic The Hedgehog - Sonic CD Edition (Sega Genesis) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Sovereign EP (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Super Meat Boy! - Digital Special Edition Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 80 songs)

Taiko no Tatsujin Original Soundtrack - Donderful! (FLAC + MP3, 71 songs)

Taiko no Tatsujin Original Soundtrack Baby Castella (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Taiko no Tatsujin Original Soundtrack Full Combo! (Namco) (2012) (FLAC + MP3, 69 songs)

Taiko no Tatsujin Original Soundtrack Kakigoori (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Taiko no Tatsujin Original Soundtrack Katanuki (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Taiko no Tatsujin Original Soundtrack Ramune (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Taiko no Tatsujin Original Soundtrack Ringoame (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Taiko no Tatsujin Original Soundtrack Watagashi (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Taiko no Tatsujin Original Soundtrack “Santra 2008” (FLAC + MP3, 70 songs)

Taito Digital Sound Archives -Arcade- Vol.1 (FLAC + MP3, 98 songs)

Taito Digital Sound Archives -Arcade- Vol.2 (FLAC + MP3, 123 songs)

Taito Digital Sound Archives -Arcade- Vol.3 (FLAC + MP3, 113 songs)

Taito Digital Sound Archives -Arcade- Vol.4 (FLAC + MP3, 125 songs)

Taito Digital Sound Archives -Arcade- Vol.5 (FLAC + MP3, 116 songs)

Taito Digital Sound Archives -Arcade- Vol.6 (FLAC + MP3, 105 songs)

Taito DJ Station Extra Compilation (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Taito DJ Station ~G.S.M. Taito 5~ (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Taito Game Music Remixs (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Taito Game Music Remixs ~ORIGINAL VERSION~ (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Taito Retro Game Music Collection 5 Shooting Cluster Again (FLAC + MP3, 92 songs)

The Dejobaan Humble Soundtrac (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

The Void Original Soundtrack + Bonus Disc (Tension, Тургор) (FLAC + MP3, 129 songs)

TROY Musou (gamerip) (PS3) (55 songs)



July 8th, 2021

Archero (Mobile) (gamerip) (1 songs)

Disney Emoji Blitz (gamerip) (WAV + MP3, 6 songs)

Far Cry 4 (Original Game Soundtrack) (INV143CD) (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Jetpack Joyride 2 (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 12 songs)

Jetpack Joyride 2 Original Soundtrack (OGG + MP3, 10 songs)

Kaeru B Back (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Kaiketsu Zorori to Mahou no Yuuenchi - Ohimesama wo Sukue! (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Kamaitachi no Yoru Advance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 64 songs)

Kappa no Kai-kata - Kaatan Daibouken! (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Karnaaj Rally (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Kawa no Nushi Tsuri 5 - Fushigi no Mori kara (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Kawaii Pet Game Gallery (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

Kawaii Pet Shop Monogatari 3 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Keitai Denjuu Telefang 2 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 105 songs)

Kidou Gekidan Haro Ichiza - Haro no Puyo Puyo (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Kidou Senshi Gundam Seed - Tomo to Kimi to Koko de. (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Kidou Tenshi Angelic Layer - Misaki to Yume no Tenshi-tachi (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Kim Possible - Revenge of Monkey Fist (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

King of Fighters EX, The - Neo Blood (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

King of Fighters EX2, The - Howling Blood (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Kinniku Banzuke - Kimero! Kiseki no Kanzen Seiha (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Kinniku Banzuke Kongou-Kun no Daibouken! (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 46 songs)

Kiss x Kiss - Seirei Gakuen (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Kiwame Mahjong Deluxe - Mirai Senshi 21 (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Klonoa - Empire of Dreams (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Klonoa 2 - Dream Champ Tournament (Gameboy Advance) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Klonoa Heroes - Densetsu no Star Medal (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 49 songs)

Koinu to Issho - Aijou Monogatari + WanWan Puzzle (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 59 songs)

Koinu to Issho 2 - Aijou Monogatari (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Koinu-chan no Hajimete no Osanpo - Koinu no Kokoro Ikusei Game (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Konami Krazy Racers (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 55 songs)

Konchuu Monster - Battle Master (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Konchuu no Mori no Daibouken - Fushigi na Sekai no Juunin-tachi (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Kong - The 8th Wonder of the World (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

NES+SNES Classic Menu Music (gamerip) (2 songs)

StarHorse Original Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 79 songs)



July 7th, 2021

Project Remedium (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 22 songs)

Project X Zone Complete Soundtrack (77 songs)

Soul Blader (Soul Blazer) Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Subarashiki Kono Sekai + The World Ends with You (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Summer Carnival '92 - Recca (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Summon Night 1 Maxi Single (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Summon Night 2 Maxi Single Theme Song from the Soundtrack "Hikari no Miyako" (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Summon Night 3 (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Summon Night 3 Maxi Single (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Summon Night 4 (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Summon Night 4 Maxi Single (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Summon Night 5 (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Summon Night 5 Maxi Single (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Summon Night Exthese Maxi Single (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Summon Night Exthese Maxi Single feat Ainna (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Summon Night Granthese (FLAC + MP3, 55 songs)

Summon Night X Maxi Single (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Summon Night X Tears Crown (FLAC + MP3, 66 songs)

Sutte Hakkun - Ritmo de Hakkun (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Sword Dancer - Kyoujin no Megami Music File (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Symphonic Gamers 3 (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Symphonic Odysseys - Tribute to Nobuo Uematsu (2011) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

System Shock - The Headroom Mixes (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)



July 5th, 2021

Super Monkey Ball - Banana Blitz (Wii) (FLAC + MP3, 57 songs)

Super R-Type 7 Locations (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Super Robot Wars (Taisen) F Final Arrange Collection Silver (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Super Robot Wars (Taisen) F Final Vocal & Arrange Collection Gold (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Super Robot Wars (Taisen) IV Powerful Music Battle (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Super Robot Wars (Taisen) OG (FLAC + MP3, 118 songs)

Super Robot Wars (Taisen) OG II Original Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 89 songs)

Super Robot Wars (Taisen) Vocal Collection 2 (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Super Robot Wars (Taisen) Vocal Collection ~ Robonation.1 (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Super Spy Hunter OST (1992) (NES) (Mono, Stereo) (FLAC + MP3, 68 songs)

Super Star Soldier, Musics from (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Super Street Fighter Pachislot Edition Original Sound Track (M4A + MP3, 40 songs)

Suplex a Train (Playing With Power!) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)



July 4th, 2021

Rise of Nations (2003) (gamerip) (80 songs)

Rise of Nations - Rise of Legends (2006) (98 songs)

Rise of Nations - Thrones & Patriots (2004) (OGG + MP3, 9 songs)

Stronghold - Warlords (2021) (19 songs)

Stronghold 2 (41 songs)



July 3rd, 2021

Hello! Idol Debut - Kids Idol Ikusei Game (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Higanbana (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Hikaru no Go (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Hikaru no Go 2 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Hime Kishi Monogatari - Princess Blue (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Hobbit, The (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Hot Wheels - Velocity X (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Hot Wheels - World Race (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

IK+ (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

Initial D - Another Stage (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Inspector Gadget Racing (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Inukko Club - Fukumaru no Daibouken (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Inuyasha Naraku no Wana Mayoi no Mori no Shoutaijou (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Isseki Hacchou - Kore 1-pon de 8 Shurui! (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

It's Mr. Pants (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

J.League Pro Soccer Club wo Tsukurou! Advance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

J.League Winning Eleven Advance 2002 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Jackie Chan Adventures - Legend of the Dark Hand (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Jajamaru Jr. Denshouki - Jalecolle mo Arisourou (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Jimmy Neutron - Boy Genius (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Jinsei Game Advance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Jissen Pachi-Slot Hisshouhou! Juuou Advance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Juka and the Monophonic Menace (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Jurassic Park III - Island Attack (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Jurassic Park III - Park Builder (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Jurassic Park Institute Tour - Dinosaur Rescue (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Justice League - Injustice For All (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

K-1 Pocket Grand Prix (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

K-1 Pocket Grand Prix 2 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)



July 1st, 2021

Arknights - Untitled world (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

Soma Bringer Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 59 songs)

Soreyuke! Burunyanman Ecstasy!!! Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Soukyugurentai (2011) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Soulcalibur V Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 57 songs)

Soulcalibur VI Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 71 songs)

Space Envoys - ZUNTATA - J.A.M (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Space Invaders Infinity Gene - Evolutional Theory (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Speedrunners OST (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Splatoon Live in Makuhari -Shioka Live- (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Stanley Parable, The Bits of Music from (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Street Fighter 25th Anniversary Collector's Box (FLAC + MP3, 304 songs)

Street Fighter IV Series Sound Box (FLAC + MP3, 137 songs)

Street Fighter Tribute Album (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Tetris DX (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)



June 30th, 2021

Sixty Nine 2 Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Skull Fang - Kuhga Gaiden (Data East) (gamerip) (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Skull Fang Redbook Audio (SEGA Saturn) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Snatcher (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Snatcher Sound Clip Promo CD (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Snatcher Zoom Tracks (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Summon Night 6 (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Summon Night Collection (FLAC + MP3, 88 songs)

Summon Night Exthese (FLAC + MP3, 68 songs)

Sunrise Eiyutan R Original Soundtrack (PS2) (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Super C Single (Playing With Power!) (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

System Rush Remixes (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

System Shock 2 Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)



June 29th, 2021

Quiz RPG - The World of Mystic Wiz 4th Anniversary Original Soundtrack (288 songs)

Quiz RPG - The World of Mystic Wiz 5th Anniversary Original Soundtrack (237 songs)

Quiz RPG - The World of Mystic Wiz 6th Anniversary Original Soundtrack (173 songs)

Quiz RPG - The World of Mystic Wiz 7th Anniversary Original Soundtrack (221 songs)

Quiz RPG - The World of Mystic Wiz Best Album ~7-nen no Kiseki~ (30 songs)

Quiz RPG - The World of Mystic Wiz Original Digital Soundtrack 4th Anniversary (285 songs)

Quiz RPG - The World of Mystic Wiz Original Digital Soundtrack 5th Anniversary (218 songs)

Quiz RPG - The World of Mystic Wiz Original Digital Soundtrack 6th Anniversary (162 songs)

Quiz RPG - The World of Mystic Wiz Original Digital Soundtrack 7th Anniversary (152 songs)

Quiz RPG - The World of Mystic Wiz Single BLUE ROSE (M4A + MP3, 1 songs)

Quiz RPG - The World of Mystic Wiz Single Dual-Rize (1 songs)

Quiz RPG - The World of Mystic Wiz Single FairyChord4 Finish Chord (2 songs)

Quiz RPG - The World of Mystic Wiz Single Kuuga RIZE Series Sounyuuka (5 songs)



June 28th, 2021

S.C.A.T. (1991) (NES) (Monom, Stereo) (FLAC + MP3, 68 songs)

Shovel Knight - King of Cards OST (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Sid Meier's Civilization - Beyond Earth (Original Soundtrack) (2014) (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

Silent Hill 3 Special Mini Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Silent Hill Downpour Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Silent Scope Trilogy Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 67 songs)

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Official Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Space Channel 5 20th Anniversary GyunGyun Selection (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Space Quest IV - Roger Wilco And The Time Rippers - Reorchestrated & Remixed (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Speaking Simulator Original Game Soundtrack (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Speed King Neo Kobe 2045 (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Spider-Man 2 (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 52 songs)

Stanley Parable, The Official Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Stanley Parable, The Volume 427 (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

StarCraft Remastered (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Stardust Vanguards (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Steel Vampire Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Street Fighter III - 3rd Strike Fight For The Future (2011) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)



June 27th, 2021

Game & Watch Gallery 4 (Game & Watch Gallery Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Ganbare! Dodge Fighters (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Gekitou Densetsu Pro Wrestling Noah - Dream Management (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Gem Smashers (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Genseishin Justirisers - Souchaku Chikyuu no Senshitachi (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Genso Suikoden - Card Stories (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Gensou Maden Saiyuuki - Hangyaku no Toushin Taishi (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Get Ride! AMDriver Senkou no Hero Tanjou (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Get Ride! AMDriver Shuggeki Battle Party (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Get! Boku no Mushi Tsukamaete (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

GetBackers Dakkanya - Jagan Fuuin! (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

GetBackers Dakkanya - Metropolis Dakkan Sakusen! (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Ghost Trap (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Gradius Galaxies (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Granbo (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

Guilty Gear X Advance (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Gunstar Super Heroes (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Guru Logic Champ (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Hachiemon (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi - Meisou no Rondo (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi - Omoide no Sonata (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Hajime no Ippo - The Fighting (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Hamepane Tokyo Mew Mew (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Hamster Club 4 - Shigetchi Daidassou (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Hamster Monogatari 2 GBA (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 60 songs)

Hamster Monogatari 3 GBA + Hamster Uranai (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 63 songs)

Hamster Monogatari 3EX, 4 (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 57 songs)

Hamster Monogatari Collection (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 51 songs)

Hamster Paradise - Pure Heart (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Hamster Paradise Advanchu (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Hamtaro - Ham Ham Heartbreak (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Hanabi Hyakkei Advance (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Hanafuda, Trump, Mahjong - Depachika Wayouchuu (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Harobots - Robo Hero Battling!! (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Harvest Moon - More Friends of Mineral Town (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Hatena Satena (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Hello Kitty Collection - Miracle Fashion Maker (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)



June 26th, 2021

Boneworks - Bonetones Original Soundtrack (42 songs)

Crayon Shin Chan - Orato Asobo (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

DLC Quest (gamerip) (19 songs)

Doraemon (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Ender Lilies OST (50 songs)

FIFA Soccer 64 (Nintendo 64) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Fractured Minds (gamerip) (18 songs)

HuH and the Adventures of something (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 5 songs)

JYDGE (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 95 songs)

Letter Quest - Grimm's Journey (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Majime ni Fumajime - Kaiketsu Zorori - Kyoufu no Takarabako (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Mordor - The Depths of Dejenol + Darkness Awakening (gamerip) (11 songs)

Mr. Dubstep (gamerip) (16 songs)

Namco Museum Megamix (35 songs)

Palamedes (Taito L System) (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Pokemon Card GB2 - GR-dan Sanjou! (GBC) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Pokemon Trading Card Game (GBC) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Restricted Area (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 23 songs)

Shooting Stars! (gamerip) (13 songs)

SimCity 2000 (PC) (gamerip) (26 songs)

Snatcher (Sega CD) (45 songs)

Stanley Parable, The (gamerip) (WAV + MP3, 24 songs)

Steel Panthers II - Modern Battles (7 songs)

Steel Panthers III - Brigade Command (6 songs)

Super Castlevania IV Arrange Soundtrack (2010) - Yasher (32 songs)

Super Mario 3D World - Bowser's Fury Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Superhot Mind Control Delete Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Tottoko Hamtaro - Nazo Nazo Q - Kumo no Ue no Hatena Jou (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

XIII Classic (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)



June 25th, 2021

BIT.TRIP Soundtrack Sampler (18 songs)

Columns III - Revenge of Columns (Sega Genesis) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Devil Summoner Soul Hackers Arranged Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Devil Summoner Sound Collection - Hyper Rearrange Collection (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Earth 2160 Universe Edition (+Earth 2140 & 2150) (gamerip) (82 songs)

Karian Cross (Arcade) Original Sound Track (14 songs)

Outpost 2 - Divided Destiny (WAV + MP3, 27 songs)

PC Engine mini Arranged Sound Tracks (PCEM-001) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Persona Dancing P3D & P5D Sound Tracks Advanced CD Collector's Box (FLAC + MP3, 98 songs)

Shadow Hearts 2 Original Soundtracks (FLAC + MP3, 64 songs)

Shadow Hearts Arrange Tracks - Near Death Experience (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Shadow Hearts from the New World Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 64 songs)

Shadow Hearts Special Sound CD (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Shadow of the Beast (Amiga) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Shadow of the Colossus piano & orchestra concert (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Shenmue Original Soundtrack LP (2015) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Shikigami No Shiro (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Shikigami no Shiro II ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK Music of World Order (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Shikigami no Shiro III Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Shin Gouketsuji Ichizoku -Bonnou Kaihou- (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Shining the Holy Ark Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Slashout - Fantasyscape SLASHOUT -Original Soundtrack- (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Sonic 3 & Knuckles (PC) (MIDI) (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Sonic Robo Blast 2 (The Games Factory) (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Sonic Rush - Original Sound Version (FLAC + MP3, 102 songs)

Soulcalibur VI (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 99 songs)

Superhot (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 21 songs)

Unhack Game Soundtrack (11 songs)

Void Invaders (10 songs)

Wasteland 2 (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 24 songs)



June 24th, 2021

Adeptus Titanicus Dominus (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Army Men - Sarge's Heroes 2 (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Backstreet Billiards (PSX) (10 songs)

BallisticNG OST (71 songs)

Castle of Dr. Brain (DOS) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Cube World (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 28 songs)

Destroy All Humans! - Soundtrack (16 songs)

Duke Nukem - Manhattan Project (OGG + MP3, 16 songs)

Elite (Amiga) (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

Frontier Elite II (Amiga) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes Original Soundtrack (69 songs)

Lego Marvel's Avengers (2016) (Console) (77 songs)

Lugaru OST (5 songs)

Mary Skelter 2 (Kangokutou Mary Skelter 2) Original Soundtrack CD (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Minecraft Earth (2 songs)

Minecraft Pirates of the Caribbean Edition (12 songs)

Racing Lagoon Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 62 songs)

Ryu Uta Ryu Ga Gotoku 5 - THE BEST SONGS SELECTION (Yakuza 5) (M4A + MP3, 15 songs)

SanctuaryRPG The Piano Collection (12 songs)

Scribblenauts Unlimited Complete Soundtrack (90 songs)

Scribblenauts Unlimited Soundtrack (37 songs)

Seraph OST (2016) (8 songs)

Snakebird Original Soundtrack (9 songs)

StreetPass Mii Plaza (3DS) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 66 songs)

The Island of Dr. Brain (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Warhammer 40,000 Gladius - Relics of War (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Warhammer 40,000 Gladius - Relics of War Streamed Music (OGG + MP3, 21 songs)

Xeodrifter OST (16 songs)



June 23rd, 2021

Ape Escape 2 (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Ape Escape 3 Originape Soundtracks (FLAC + MP3, 79 songs)

Arc Impulse (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Battle of Zakuzaku Actors (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Battletoads & Double Dragon - The Ultimate Single (and B-side) (Playing With Power!) (2013) (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Tricky (Mod) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Gal Gun Returns Official Soundtrack (57 songs)

Little Town Hero Official Soundtrack Town Tunes (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Lock's Quest (2008) (THQ) (DS) (gamerip) (84 songs)

Minecraft Glide Mini Game Original Soundtrack (25 songs)

Multi 5 (Arcade) Original Sound Track (7 songs)

Phoenotopia - Awakening (2020) Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 60 songs)

Piano app by Yokee (M4A + MP3, 621 songs)

Puzzle Master (eGames) Soundtrack (16 songs)

SaGa2 Arrange CD (WAV + MP3, 4 songs)

Scitron Spring Fair '97 All about Scitron 1996~1997 Special Sampler (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

SEGA Saturn History ★ Vocal Collection (2005) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

SEGA World Drivers Championship OST (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Seisou Kouki Strania - The Force Signals (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Seisou Kouki Strania Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Senjou no Valkyria (Valkyria Chronicles) 2 - Gallia Ouritsu Shikan Gakkou - Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Senjou no Valkyria (Valkyria Chronicles) 3 - Unrecorded Chronicles - Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash - Nararock Festival [Limited Edition] (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Sentinel Returns Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Shining Force CD 8-bit (34 songs)

SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Official Soundtrack (15 songs)

Super Tofu Boy (gamerip) (3 songs)



June 22nd, 2021

EX Monopoly Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

F-Zero Maximum Velocity (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Family Tennis Advance (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Famista Advance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Fancy Pocket (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Fantastic Children (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Fantastic Maerchen - Cake-ya-san Monogatari + Doubutsu Chara Navi Uranai Kosei Shinrigaku (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Field of Nine Digital Edition 2001 (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

FIFA Soccer 2004 (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Fire Emblem - Fuuin no Tsurugi (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 74 songs)

Fire Emblem - The Sacred Stones (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 70 songs)

Fire Emblem 7 - Rekka no Ken (GBA) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 104 songs)

Formation Soccer 2002 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Fruits Mura no Doubutsu-tachi (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Fushigi no Kuni no Alice (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Fushigi no Kuni no Angelique (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Futari wa Pretty Cure - Arienaai! Yume no Sono wa Daimeikyuu (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Futari wa Pretty Cure Max Heart - Maji Maji! Fight de IN Janai (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Gachasuta! Dino Device 2 - Dragon (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Gachinko Pro Yakyuu (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Gadget Racers (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Gakkou no Kaidan - Hyakuyobako no Fuuin (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Gakkou wo Tsukurou!! Advance (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Gakuen Alice - Dokidoki Fushigi Taiken (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Gakuen Senki Muryou (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Galaxy Angel - Moridakusan Tenshi no Full-Course - Okawari Jiyuu (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Galidor - Defenders of the Outer Dimension (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Gambler Densetsu Tetsuya - Yomigaeru Densetsu (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

GT Advance 2 - Rally Racing (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

GT Advance 3 - Pro Concept Racing (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

GT Advance Championship Racing (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Paper Mario 2 The Thousand Year Door (FLAC + MP3, 147 songs)



June 21st, 2021

RPG Maker XP Remastered OST (FLAC + MP3, 64 songs)

Rune Factory 4 Special Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

RXN -RAIJIN- Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Sacred Blaze (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Saints Row 4 The Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Samurai Shodown (Samurai Spirits) (2019) Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

SCC Memorial Series - Snatcher - Joint Disc (FLAC + MP3, 84 songs)

Second Sight OST (2012) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Section Z - L-Brain's Dreams (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Sega Forever - Volume 1 (Cassette) (2017) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Sega Superstars Tennis (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 97 songs)

SEGAROCK VOL. 01 (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

SEGAROCK VOL. 02 (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Seisou Kouki Strania Extra (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Select Start (Playing With Power!) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Senjou no Valkyria (Valkyria Chronicles) 10th Anniversary Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Senran Kagura Burst Renewal OST (FLAC + MP3, 58 songs)



June 20th, 2021

Dokapon-Q Monster Hunter (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Doki Doki Cooking Series 1 - Komugi-chan no Happy Cake (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Doki Doki Cooking Series 2 - Gourmet Kitchen - Suteki na Obentou (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Dokodemo Taikyoku - Yakuman Advance (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Domo-kun no Fushigi TV (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 120 songs)

Don-chan Puzzle - Hanabi de Dohn! Advance (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Donald Duck Advance (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Donkey Kong Country (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Donkey Kong Country 2 - Diddy's Kong Quest (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Doubutsu-jima no Chobigurumi 2 - Tama-chan Monogatari (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Dragon Ball - Advance Adventure (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Dragon Ball Z - Supersonic Warriors (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Dragon Drive - World D Break (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Driven (GBA) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Droopy's Tennis Open (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Dual Blades (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Duel Masters (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Duel Masters 2 - Invincible Advance (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Duel Masters 3 (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Dungeons & Dragons - Eye of the Beholder (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Ecks vs. Sever (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Elemix! (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Elevator Action Old & New (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Elf - The Movie (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Eragon (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Erementar Gerad - Tozasareshi Uta (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

ESPN Final Round Golf 2002 (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

ESPN Winter X-Games Snowboarding 2002 (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Eyeshield 21 - Devilbats Devildays (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

EZ-Talk (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)



June 19th, 2021

DanMachi - MEMORIA FREESE Original Soundtrack -Sound of Memoria- (95 songs)

The Last of Us Part II (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)



June 18th, 2021

Sonic - Driving Through Forever (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Sonic - The Best of Crush 40 - Super Sonic Songs (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Sonic Adventure 2 Battle Sampler (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Sonic Adventure Original Sound Track Vol. 1 & 2 (FLAC + MP3, 71 songs)

Sonic Generations Official Soundtrack Vol.1 (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Sonic Generations Official Soundtrack Vol.2 (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Sonic Heroes Original Soundtrack 20th Anniversary Edition (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Sonic R (1998) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Sonic R Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Sonic Symphony 2.0 25th Anniversary Remixes (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Sonic The Hedgehog Non-Stop Music Selection Vol.1 (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Sonic The Hedgehog Non-Stop Music Selection Vol.2 (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Sonic The Hedgehog Non-Stop Music Selection Vol.3 (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Sonic The Hedgehog Non-Stop Music Selection Vol.4 (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Sonic the Hedgehog Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 94 songs)

Sonic The Hedgehog Throwback Collection Vol.1 (M4A + MP3, 4 songs)



June 17th, 2021

Boxing Fever (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Brick Em' All (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Britney's Dance Beat (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Broken Sword - The Shadow of the Templars (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 80 songs)

Bubble Bobble - Old & New (2002) (Gameboy Advance) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Wrath of the Darkhul King (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Calciobit (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Car Battler Joe (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Card e-Reader (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 115 songs)

Card Party (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Catz (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Chesty to Meigurumi-tachi no Mahou no Bouken - Kisekko Gurumi (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Chobits - Atashi Dake no Hito (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Chronicles of Narnia, The - The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Chu Chu Rocket! (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

CIMA The Enemy (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Cinnamon Game Series 2 - Yume no Daibouken (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Cinnamon Game Series 3 - Fuwafuwa Daibouken (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Cinnamoroll - Koko ni Iru yo (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Columns Crown (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Combat Choro Q - Advance Daisakusen (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Comix Zone (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Contra Advance - The Alien Wars EX (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Crash Bandicoot - The Huge Adventure (Crash Bandicoot Advance) (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Crash Bandicoot 2 - N-Tranced (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Crash Bandicoot Purple - Ripto's Rampage (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Crash Nitro Kart (Game Boy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Crash of the Titans (GBA) Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Crayon Shin-chan - Densetsu wo Yobu Omake no Miyako Shockgaan! (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 48 songs)

Crazy Chase (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Croket! - Yume no Banker Survival! (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 49 songs)

Croket! 2 - Yami no Bank to Banqueen (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 55 songs)

Croket! 3 - Granyuu Oukoku no Nazo (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 51 songs)

Croket! 4 - Bank no Mori no Mamorigami (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Croket! Great - Toki no Boukensha (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Sonic the Hedgehog DJ Style PARTY (33 songs)

Virtua Cop Original Soundtracks (FLAC + MP3, 51 songs)



June 16th, 2021

Shikigami no Shiro Soundtrack The Best (WAV + MP3, 21 songs)

Sol Divide (WAV + MP3, 27 songs)

Star Cruiser II -The Odysseus Project- Image Sound (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Star Trek (2013) Music from the Video Game - 50th Anniversary Edition (FLAC + MP3, 81 songs)

Star Wars - Battlefront II (2005) (193 songs)

Star Wars - Dark Forces 2 Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Star Wars - Demolition (2000) (PSX) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Star Wars - Shadows of the Empire (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Star Wars - The Force Unleashed II (39 songs)

Star Wars - TIE Fighter (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Star Wars Battlefront II Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Star Wars Battlefront Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

StarFox (TECD-25275) (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

TALES OF LINK ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK (WAV + MP3, 58 songs)



June 15th, 2021

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Crushed Baseball (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Custom Robo GX (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Dai-mahjong. (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Daisenryaku (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Daisuki Teddy (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Dan Doh!! - Tobase! Shouri no Smile Shot!! (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Dan Doh!! Xi (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Dancing Sword - Senkou (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Daredevil (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Darius R (gamerip) (Game Boy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

David Beckham Soccer (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Demon Driver - Time to Burn Rubber! (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Denki Blocks! (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 80 songs)

Densetsu no Starfy (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Densetsu no Starfy 2 (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Densetsu no Starfy 3 (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 56 songs)

Derby Stallion Advance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Desert Strike Advance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Di Gi Charat - DigiCommunication (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Diadroids World - Evil Teikoku no Yabou (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

DigiCommunication Nyo - Datou! Black Gemagema Dan (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Digimon - Battle Spirit (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Digimon - Battle Spirit 2 (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Digimon Racing (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Disney's Party (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)



June 14th, 2021

Mozecon 1 (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Mozecon 2 (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

NAXAT SOFT Shooting Collection (FLAC + MP3, 83 songs)

Neon Drive (Game Soundtrack) (16 songs)

NHK Special 'The Explosion of Comet ISON--The Mystery of the Solar System' Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Nintendo 64 Original Soundtrack - Greatest Hits (1996) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Octave Theory [DERP-10055] (2011) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

RefRain -prism memories- ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Revelation Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Rhythm Heaven Fever Complete Music Collection (FLAC + MP3, 177 songs)

RiME Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Rogue Galaxy Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 69 songs)

Rogue Galaxy Premium Arrange (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Rohga - Armor Force (Wolf Fang) (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Rollcage (1999) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Shining Force 3 Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Shinsekai - Into the Depths Original Soundtrack (M4A + MP3, 19 songs)

Shipwreckers! (Overboard) (1997) (PS1) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Sine Mora EX (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Sisters Royale Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

The Tale of Alltynex Reflex (FLAC + MP3, 54 songs)



June 13th, 2021

Backyard Baseball (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Backyard Baseball 2006 (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 115 songs)

Backyard Baseball 2007 (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 98 songs)

Bakuten Shoot Beyblade - Gekitou! Saikyou Blade (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Bakuten Shoot Beyblade 2002 - Gekisen! Team Battle!! Seiryuu no Shou Takao-hen (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Bakuten Shoot Beyblade 2002 - Ikuze! Gekitou! Chou Jiryoku Battle! (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Banjo-Kazooie - Grunty's Revenge (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Banjo-Pilot (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Baseball Advance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 48 songs)

Batman - Rise of Sin Tzu (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Batman - Vengeance (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Battle B-Daman (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Battle B-Daman - Fire Spirits! (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Battle x Battle - Kyodai Gyo Densetsu (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Battletoads (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Beast Shooter - Mezase Beast King (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Best Play Pro Yakyuu (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Black Black (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Black Matrix Zero (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Bleach Advance - Kurenai ni Somaru Soul Society (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Blender Bros. (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Boboboubo Boubobo - 9 Kyoku Senshi Gag Yuugou (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 70 songs)

Boboboubo Boubobo - Bakutou Hajike Taisen (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 52 songs)

Boboboubo Boubobo - Maji de!! Shinken Shoubu (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Boku wa Koukuu Kanseikan (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Bouken-Ou Beet - Busters Road (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Boukyaku no Senritsu (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Boulder Dash EX (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)



June 11th, 2021

Belly Landing (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

For Honor Year of the Harbinger Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Jitterbug of Betrayal (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Justice Legacy, The -Project Thunder Force- (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Kiku ga Yoi (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Kurohyou 2 Ryu ga Gotoku Asurahen Theme Song - Entenka／Shonan no Kaze (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Kurohyou Ryu ga Gotoku Shinsho (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 71 songs)

Landing Approach (A-001) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Metal Sonic Rebooted Original Sound Version (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Rampage - Total Destruction (PS2) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

RayCrisis rayons de l'Air (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

RayForce Rubbing Beat (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Rayxanber (FM Towns) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Rayxanber II (PC Engine CD) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Rayxanber III (PC-Engine CD) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Rayz Premium Box -Beyond- (FLAC + MP3, 71 songs)

Red Asphalt Original Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Red Dead Redemption (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Sakura Taisen Zenkyoku Shuu COMPLETE SONG BOX (FLAC + MP3, 139 songs)

Sakura Taisen ~Atsuki Chishio no~ Teigeki Ongaku Zenshuu Complete Music Collection (FLAC + MP3, 62 songs)

Saturn Sampler Audio CD (Mean Machines Sega) (1996) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Schizm - Mysterious Journey Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)



June 9th, 2021

Mabinogi - Heroes Season 1 (2016) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Mabinogi - Heroes Season 2 (2016) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Metal Black -unofficial Soundtrack- (24 songs)

Metal Sonic Hyperdrive Original Sound Version (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Planet Zoo - You, Me & Other Animals, The Music of Planet Zoo (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Portal 2 - Soundtrack Songs To Test By Collectors Edition (FLAC + MP3, 77 songs)

Primal Rage Arcade Soundtrack - All The Rage (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Prison Architect OST (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Pro Pinball - Big Race USA (1998) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Progear no Arashi Sound & Art Collection (2014) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Project Sylpheed Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Project X Zone 2 - Brave New World Special Selection Sound Track CD (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Psyvariar - The Mix (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Psyvariar 2 Original Sound track Plus (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Psyvariar Delta Premium Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Psyvariar Reassemble Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 64 songs)

Rollcage Stage II (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 05 (Sangokushi V) Orchestral Tracks (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Rose Guns Days Arrange Album Akoustika XII (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Rose Guns Days Sound Tracks 3 -Last Note- (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Runark, Gun Frontier (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Running High Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)



June 7th, 2021

Best of Amok - Retro C64 and Amiga Remixes (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Black Box (I-Chu) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Blade of Justice (Soldier Blade Arrangement) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Broken Thunder (Orignal Soundtrack - Game Ver.) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

CR Sengoku Otome Original Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Ikimonono SaGa GB Sa.Ga Arrange Album (9 songs)

Irozuki Tingle no Koi no Balloon Trip Special Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 121 songs)

PiA-COM II - PIA-COMS (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Piano Pieces SF2 ~ Rhapsody on a Theme of Saga Frontier (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Pikmin Worlds Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Plants vs. Zombies (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Play! A Video Game Symphony Live! (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Poison Pink (Eternal Poison) OST (FLAC + MP3, 78 songs)

Pyre Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Pyre Original Soundtrack - The Black Mandolin (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Pyre Original Soundtrack - The White Lute (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

RayCrisis - in a lavender moment (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

RayStorm -NEU TANZ MIX- (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Reformation 2 C64 Track Remakes (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Reformation C64 Track Remakes (FLAC + MP3, 46 songs)

Rhythm Heaven Complete Music Collection (FLAC + MP3, 140 songs)

Rival Megagun Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Road Rash 3DO (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Road Rash Jailbreak (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Road To Dragons Original SoundTrack (2014) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)



June 5th, 2021

Ace Combat Advance (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Advance Guardian Heroes Original Sound Tracks (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Advance Wars (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Advance Wars 2 - Black Hole Rising (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Adventure of Tokyo Disney SEA (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Adventures of Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius vs. Jimmy Negatron, The (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Aka-chan Doubutsuen (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Aladdin (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Aleck Bordon Adventure - Tower & Shaft Advance (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)

All Grown Up! - Express Yourself (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Amazing Virtual Sea Monkeys, The (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Angel Collection - Mezase! Gakuen no Fashion Leader (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Angel Collection 2 - Pichimo ni Narou (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Animal Mania - Dokidoki Aishou Check (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Animal Yokochou - Doki Doki Shinkyuu Shiken! no Maki (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Aozora to Nakama-tachi - Yume no Bouken (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Army Men - Operation Green (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Army Men Advance (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Around the World in 80 Days (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Ashita no Joe - Makka ni Moeagare! (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Asterix and Obelix XXL (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Astro Boy - Omega Factor (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Atelier Marie, Elie & Anis - Soyokaze kara no Dengon (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

Atlantis - The Lost Empire (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Atomic Betty (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

ATV - Quad Power Racing (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Azumanga Daioh Advance (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

BackTrack (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Ballistic - Ecks vs. Sever (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

BB Ball (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Florence Original Soundtrack (20 songs)

Iga Ninjutsuden Goshin no Sho (1988) (18 songs)

Ninja Kazan (1988) (18 songs)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 - Episode I - Street Fighter II-styled Remixes (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Track & Field (Hyper Olympic - Gentai Ban!) (1985) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Track & Field (Konamic Sports in Barcelona) (1992) (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Track & Field 2 (Konamic Sports in Seoul) (1988) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)



June 4th, 2021

4-D Warriors (Sega System 1) (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Bokosuka Wars (1985) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Boktai - The Sun is in Your Hand (GBA) Unofficial Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 76 songs)

Boktai 2 - Solar Boy Django (2004) (GBA) Unofficial Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 97 songs)

BreakThru! (1995) (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Bug's Life, A (1998) (GBC) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Bust-A-Groove (Bust-A-Move) (1998) (PSX) (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Castelian (Kyoro-chan Land) (1991) (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Castelian (Kyoro-chan Land) (1991) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Doc Louis's Punch-Out!! (WiiWare) (2009) (Wii) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Coconut Mall In, OST (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - T-Mix OST (22 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Kapi (10 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Tord (6 songs)

Kirby Battle Royale (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 67 songs)

R-Types Retro Game Music Collection EX (FLAC + MP3, 110 songs)

R30 Ridge Raver Project No.6 (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Rad Mobile Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

RADIRGY NOAH original soundtrack -GOOD BYE- (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Radirgy Original Soundtrack Remastered (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Rage Racer Remix -The 20th Anniv. Sounds- + Extra Disc (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Ragnarok Online II Original Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Raiden Heavy Metal International Ver. (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Raiden V Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

RAP á de LIC - Gamadelic (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

RPG Maker 2000 (FLAC + MP3, 75 songs)

Snatcher & SD Snatcher Perfect Selection (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

The Urbz - Sims in the City (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 54 songs)



June 3rd, 2021

Artist Tool (TurboGrafx-16) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

ArtSqool Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Azangara Original Soundtrack (23 songs)

BioMutant OST (16 songs)

Eidolon - Ambient Tracks (PC) (2014) (33 songs)

Gran Turismo Concept - 2002 Tokyo-Geneva (Europe) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Hello Kitty - Roller Rescue (16 songs)

Hirameki Action - Chibikko Wagyan no Daiki na Bouken (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Irisu Syndrome Metsu! (8 songs)

MagiCat Original Soundtrack (24 songs)

Niche Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Nintendo Badge Arcade (2014) (3DS) (29 songs)

One Piece Pirate Warriors Full Soundtrack (33 songs)

Revenge of the Titans Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Sega Swirl OST (Dreamcast) (Upsampled) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Sesame Street - Big Bird's Hide and Speak (1990) (NES) (6 songs)

Shin Sangokumusou 7 (Dynasty Warriors 8) Empires Soundtrack (16 songs)

SimplePlanes Original Soundtrack (5 songs)

Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper (GBA) (18 songs)

Tempest Original Soundtrack (2016) (PC) (19 songs)

Tick Tock Isle Original Soundtrack (32 songs)

Ultratron Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Warrior Frenzy - Warriors of Doom (OpenBOR) (OGG + MP3, 7 songs)

Xin Feng Shen Bang (gamerip) (4 songs)



June 2nd, 2021

Evil Within 2, The - Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 55 songs)

Namco Game Sound Express Vol.26 Tekken 2 (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Nintendo Power - Play it Loud! Original Soundtrack Volume 1 (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Otogirisou Soseihen Original Soundtrack & Arrange (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Playing with Nintendo 64! (Playing With Power!) (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Pole to Win (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Portal Stories - VR Soundtrack (2016) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Power Blade OST (1991) (NES) (U) (FLAC + MP3, 72 songs)

Puyo Puyo Extended Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 141 songs)

Q-YO Blaster (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Q-YO Blaster OST (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Yoshi's Island DS (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

Yume Nikki ☆ 24EFFECTS ☆ (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)



May 31st, 2021

Kimi to Mezameru Ikutsuka no Houhou Complete Soundtrack (WAV + MP3, 36 songs)

KONAMI FAMICOM CHRONICLE Vol.1 Disk System Edition (FLAC + MP3, 68 songs)

KONAMI FAMICOM CHRONICLE Vol.2 Disk System Compilation (FLAC + MP3, 87 songs)

Konami Special Music Senryoubako (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)

Kottou Tokei Bako (WAV + MP3, 4 songs)

Kuhga - Operation Code Vapor Trail (Data East) (gamerip) (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Kuhga - Operation Code Vapor Trail (Data East) (gamerip) (Mega Drive) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Kurohyou 2 Ryu ga Gotoku Asurahen (alternative gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 57 songs)

Leaf Arrange Sound Track – Heartful Note (WAV + MP3, 10 songs)

Leaf Arrange Sound Track – Mstyle (WAV + MP3, 9 songs)

Legend of Legacy, The Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Metal Black -The First- (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Navel Best 2011-2013 (WAV + MP3, 11 songs)

Ozmafia Vivace (WAV + MP3, 52 songs)

Prince of Persia Warrior Within OST (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Princess Connect! ReDive Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 63 songs)

Princess Connect! ReDive Original Soundtrack Vol.2 (FLAC + MP3, 82 songs)

Princess Connect! ReDive Original Soundtrack Vol.3 (FLAC + MP3, 75 songs)

Prison Architect (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 53 songs)

Pro Pinball - Fantastic Journey (1999) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo Alpha Code Blue Official Soundtrack Collection (FLAC + MP3, 121 songs)

Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo Code Red Official Soundtrack Collection (FLAC + MP3, 117 songs)

PURE×CONNECT Original Soundtrack (WAV + MP3, 34 songs)

Tsuki ni Yorisou Otome no Sahou 2.1 E×S×PAR!! SOUNDTRACK (WAV + MP3, 8 songs)

Tsuki ni Yorisou Otome no Sahou 2.2 A×L+SA!! SOUNDTRACK (WAV + MP3, 7 songs)

WitchMaster Sound Collection (M4A + MP3, 62 songs)

