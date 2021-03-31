We offer video and PC game soundtracks for download in a very otherwise difficult to get MP3 form. Want to get your favourite game's OST? You have found the right place.

Total albums: 30,769

Total songs: 925,142

Total size: 7981 GB



We offer you easy searching options. Feel free to type the name of the game you wish to get the soundtrack for in the search box and click search. If there are any soundtracks matching the game for download, a list will appear. Try to type only a small part of the game's name if the soundtrack you are looking for doesn't immediately appear - it's best to have to sort through a hundred OST albums rather than having no soundtrack to download at all!

If you wish to browse through our soundtrack directory, simply pick the letter with which the game you want to find the soundtrack for starts in the left nav bar. This is an easy way to find soundtracks for similar games.

Latest Soundtracks

June 28th, 2021

S.C.A.T. (1991) (NES) (Monom, Stereo) (FLAC + MP3, 68 songs)

Shovel Knight - King of Cards OST (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Sid Meier's Civilization - Beyond Earth (Original Soundtrack) (2014) (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

Sigma Harmonics Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Silent Hill 3 Special Mini Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Silent Hill Downpour Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Silent Scope Trilogy Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 67 songs)

SINoALICE Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Official Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Space Channel 5 20th Anniversary GyunGyun Selection (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Space Quest IV - Roger Wilco And The Time Rippers - Reorchestrated & Remixed (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Speaking Simulator Original Game Soundtrack (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Speed King Neo Kobe 2045 (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Spider-Man 2 (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 52 songs)

Stanley Parable, The Official Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Stanley Parable, The Volume 427 (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

StarCraft Remastered (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Stardust Vanguards (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Steel Vampire Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Street Fighter III - 3rd Strike Fight For The Future (2011) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)



June 27th, 2021

Game & Watch Gallery 4 (Game & Watch Gallery Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Ganbare! Dodge Fighters (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Gekitou Densetsu Pro Wrestling Noah - Dream Management (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Gem Smashers (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Genseishin Justirisers - Souchaku Chikyuu no Senshitachi (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Genso Suikoden - Card Stories (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Gensou Maden Saiyuuki - Hangyaku no Toushin Taishi (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Get Ride! AMDriver Senkou no Hero Tanjou (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Get Ride! AMDriver Shuggeki Battle Party (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Get! Boku no Mushi Tsukamaete (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

GetBackers Dakkanya - Jagan Fuuin! (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

GetBackers Dakkanya - Metropolis Dakkan Sakusen! (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Ghost Trap (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Gradius Galaxies (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Granbo (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

Guilty Gear X Advance (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Gunstar Super Heroes (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Guru Logic Champ (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Hachiemon (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi - Meisou no Rondo (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi - Omoide no Sonata (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Hajime no Ippo - The Fighting (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Hamepane Tokyo Mew Mew (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Hamster Club 4 - Shigetchi Daidassou (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Hamster Monogatari 2 GBA (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 60 songs)

Hamster Monogatari 3 GBA + Hamster Uranai (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 63 songs)

Hamster Monogatari 3EX, 4 (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 57 songs)

Hamster Monogatari Collection (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 51 songs)

Hamster Paradise - Pure Heart (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Hamster Paradise Advanchu (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Hamtaro - Ham Ham Heartbreak (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Hanabi Hyakkei Advance (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Hanafuda, Trump, Mahjong - Depachika Wayouchuu (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Harobots - Robo Hero Battling!! (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Harvest Moon - More Friends of Mineral Town (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Hatena Satena (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Hello Kitty Collection - Miracle Fashion Maker (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)



June 26th, 2021

Boneworks - Bonetones Original Soundtrack (42 songs)

Crayon Shin Chan - Orato Asobo (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

DLC Quest (gamerip) (19 songs)

Doraemon (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Ender Lilies OST (50 songs)

FIFA Soccer 64 (Nintendo 64) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Fractured Minds (gamerip) (18 songs)

HuH and the Adventures of something (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 5 songs)

JYDGE (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 95 songs)

Letter Quest - Grimm's Journey (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Majime ni Fumajime - Kaiketsu Zorori - Kyoufu no Takarabako (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Mordor - The Depths of Dejenol (gamerip) (11 songs)

Mr. Dubstep (gamerip) (16 songs)

Namco Museum Megamix (35 songs)

Palamedes (Taito L System) (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Pokemon Card GB2 - GR-dan Sanjou! (GBC) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Pokemon Trading Card Game (GBC) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Project Remedium (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 13 songs)

Restricted Area (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 23 songs)

Shooting Stars! (gamerip) (13 songs)

SimCity 2000 (PC) (gamerip) (26 songs)

Snatcher (Sega CD) (45 songs)

Stanley Parable, The (gamerip) (WAV + MP3, 24 songs)

Steel Panthers II - Modern Battles (7 songs)

Steel Panthers III - Brigade Command (6 songs)

Super Castlevania IV Arrange Soundtrack (2010) - Yasher (32 songs)

Super Mario 3D World - Bowser's Fury Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Superhot Mind Control Delete Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Tottoko Hamtaro - Nazo Nazo Q - Kumo no Ue no Hatena Jou (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

XIII Classic (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)



June 25th, 2021

BIT.TRIP Soundtrack Sampler (18 songs)

Columns III - Revenge of Columns (Sega Genesis) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Devil Summoner Soul Hackers Arranged Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Devil Summoner Sound Collection - Hyper Rearrange Collection (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Earth 2160 Universe Edition (+Earth 2140 & 2150) (gamerip) (82 songs)

Karian Cross (Arcade) Original Sound Track (14 songs)

Outpost 2 - Divided Destiny (WAV + MP3, 27 songs)

PC Engine mini Arranged Sound Tracks (PCEM-001) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Persona Dancing P3D & P5D Sound Tracks Advanced CD Collector's Box (FLAC + MP3, 98 songs)

Project X Zone Complete Soundtrack (76 songs)

Shadow Hearts 2 Original Soundtracks (FLAC + MP3, 64 songs)

Shadow Hearts Arrange Tracks - Near Death Experience (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Shadow Hearts from the New World Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 64 songs)

Shadow Hearts Special Sound CD (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Shadow of the Beast (Amiga) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Shadow of the Colossus piano & orchestra concert (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Shenmue Original Soundtrack LP (2015) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Shikigami No Shiro (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Shikigami no Shiro II ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK Music of World Order (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Shikigami no Shiro III Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Shin Gouketsuji Ichizoku -Bonnou Kaihou- (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Shining the Holy Ark Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Slashout - Fantasyscape SLASHOUT -Original Soundtrack- (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Sonic 3 & Knuckles (PC) (MIDI) (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Sonic Robo Blast 2 (The Games Factory) (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Sonic Rush - Original Sound Version (FLAC + MP3, 102 songs)

Soulcalibur VI (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 99 songs)

Superhot (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 21 songs)

Unhack Game Soundtrack (11 songs)

Void Invaders (10 songs)

Wasteland 2 (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 24 songs)



June 24th, 2021

Adeptus Titanicus Dominus (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Army Men - Sarge's Heroes 2 (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Backstreet Billiards (PSX) (10 songs)

BallisticNG OST (71 songs)

Castle of Dr. Brain (DOS) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Cube World (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 28 songs)

Destroy All Humans! - Soundtrack (16 songs)

Duke Nukem - Manhattan Project (OGG + MP3, 16 songs)

Elite (Amiga) (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Shaggy (7 songs)

Frontier Elite II (Amiga) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes Original Soundtrack (69 songs)

Lego Marvel's Avengers (2016) (Console) (77 songs)

Lugaru OST (5 songs)

Mary Skelter 2 (Kangokutou Mary Skelter 2) Original Soundtrack CD (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Minecraft Earth (2 songs)

Minecraft Pirates of the Caribbean Edition (12 songs)

Racing Lagoon Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 62 songs)

Ryu Uta Ryu Ga Gotoku 5 - THE BEST SONGS SELECTION (Yakuza 5) (M4A + MP3, 15 songs)

SanctuaryRPG The Piano Collection (12 songs)

Scribblenauts Unlimited Complete Soundtrack (90 songs)

Scribblenauts Unlimited Soundtrack (37 songs)

Seraph OST (2016) (8 songs)

Snakebird Original Soundtrack (9 songs)

StreetPass Mii Plaza (3DS) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 66 songs)

The Island of Dr. Brain (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Warhammer 40,000 Gladius - Relics of War (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Warhammer 40,000 Gladius - Relics of War Streamed Music (OGG + MP3, 21 songs)

Xeodrifter OST (16 songs)



June 23rd, 2021

Ape Escape 2 (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Ape Escape 3 Originape Soundtracks (FLAC + MP3, 79 songs)

Arc Impulse (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Battle of Zakuzaku Actors (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Battletoads & Double Dragon - The Ultimate Single (and B-side) (Playing With Power!) (2013) (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Tricky (Mod) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Gal Gun Returns Official Soundtrack (57 songs)

Little Town Hero Official Soundtrack Town Tunes (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Lock's Quest (2008) (THQ) (DS) (gamerip) (84 songs)

Minecraft Glide Mini Game Original Soundtrack (25 songs)

Multi 5 (Arcade) Original Sound Track (7 songs)

Phoenotopia - Awakening (2020) Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 60 songs)

Piano app by Yokee (M4A + MP3, 621 songs)

Puzzle Master (eGames) Soundtrack (16 songs)

SaGa2 Arrange CD (WAV + MP3, 4 songs)

Scitron Spring Fair '97 All about Scitron 1996~1997 Special Sampler (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

SEGA Saturn History ★ Vocal Collection (2005) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

SEGA World Drivers Championship OST (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Seisou Kouki Strania - The Force Signals (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Seisou Kouki Strania Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Senjou no Valkyria (Valkyria Chronicles) 2 - Gallia Ouritsu Shikan Gakkou - Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Senjou no Valkyria (Valkyria Chronicles) 3 - Unrecorded Chronicles - Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash - Nararock Festival [Limited Edition] (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Sentinel Returns Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Shining Force CD 8-bit (34 songs)

SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Official Soundtrack (15 songs)

Super Tofu Boy (gamerip) (3 songs)



June 22nd, 2021

EX Monopoly Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

F-Zero Maximum Velocity (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Family Tennis Advance (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Famista Advance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Fancy Pocket (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Fantastic Children (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Fantastic Maerchen - Cake-ya-san Monogatari + Doubutsu Chara Navi Uranai Kosei Shinrigaku (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Field of Nine Digital Edition 2001 (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

FIFA Soccer 2004 (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Fire Emblem - Fuuin no Tsurugi (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 74 songs)

Fire Emblem - The Sacred Stones (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 70 songs)

Fire Emblem 7 - Rekka no Ken (GBA) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 104 songs)

Formation Soccer 2002 (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Fruits Mura no Doubutsu-tachi (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Fushigi no Kuni no Alice (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Fushigi no Kuni no Angelique (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Futari wa Pretty Cure - Arienaai! Yume no Sono wa Daimeikyuu (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Futari wa Pretty Cure Max Heart - Maji Maji! Fight de IN Janai (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Gachasuta! Dino Device 2 - Dragon (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Gachinko Pro Yakyuu (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Gadget Racers (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Gakkou no Kaidan - Hyakuyobako no Fuuin (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Gakkou wo Tsukurou!! Advance (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Gakuen Alice - Dokidoki Fushigi Taiken (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Gakuen Senki Muryou (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Galaxy Angel - Moridakusan Tenshi no Full-Course - Okawari Jiyuu (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Galidor - Defenders of the Outer Dimension (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Gambler Densetsu Tetsuya - Yomigaeru Densetsu (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

GT Advance 2 - Rally Racing (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

GT Advance 3 - Pro Concept Racing (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

GT Advance Championship Racing (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Paper Mario 2 The Thousand Year Door (FLAC + MP3, 147 songs)



June 21st, 2021

Romancing SaGa 2 Eternal Romance (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Romancing SaGa 3 Windy Tale (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

RPG Maker XP Remastered OST (FLAC + MP3, 64 songs)

Rune Factory 4 Special Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

RXN -RAIJIN- Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Sacred Blaze (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Saints Row 4 The Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Samurai Shodown (Samurai Spirits) (2019) Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

SCC Memorial Series - Snatcher - Joint Disc (FLAC + MP3, 84 songs)

Second Sight OST (2012) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Section Z - L-Brain's Dreams (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Sega Forever - Volume 1 (Cassette) (2017) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Sega Superstars Tennis (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 97 songs)

SEGAROCK VOL. 01 (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

SEGAROCK VOL. 02 (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Seisou Kouki Strania Extra (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Select Start (Playing With Power!) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Senjou no Valkyria (Valkyria Chronicles) 10th Anniversary Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Senran Kagura Burst Renewal OST (FLAC + MP3, 58 songs)



June 20th, 2021

Dokapon-Q Monster Hunter (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Doki Doki Cooking Series 1 - Komugi-chan no Happy Cake (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Doki Doki Cooking Series 2 - Gourmet Kitchen - Suteki na Obentou (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Dokodemo Taikyoku - Yakuman Advance (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Domo-kun no Fushigi TV (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 120 songs)

Don-chan Puzzle - Hanabi de Dohn! Advance (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Donald Duck Advance (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Donkey Kong Country (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Donkey Kong Country 2 - Diddy's Kong Quest (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Doubutsu-jima no Chobigurumi 2 - Tama-chan Monogatari (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Dragon Ball - Advance Adventure (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Dragon Ball Z - Supersonic Warriors (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Dragon Drive - World D Break (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Driven (GBA) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Droopy's Tennis Open (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Dual Blades (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Duel Masters (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Duel Masters 2 - Invincible Advance (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Duel Masters 3 (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Dungeons & Dragons - Eye of the Beholder (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Ecks vs. Sever (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Elemix! (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Elevator Action Old & New (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Elf - The Movie (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Eragon (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Erementar Gerad - Tozasareshi Uta (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

ESPN Final Round Golf 2002 (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

ESPN Winter X-Games Snowboarding 2002 (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Eyeshield 21 - Devilbats Devildays (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

EZ-Talk (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)



June 19th, 2021

DanMachi - MEMORIA FREESE Original Soundtrack -Sound of Memoria- (95 songs)

The Last of Us Part II (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)



June 18th, 2021

Sonic - Driving Through Forever (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Sonic - The Best of Crush 40 - Super Sonic Songs (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Sonic Adventure 2 Battle Sampler (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Sonic Adventure Original Sound Track Vol. 1 & 2 (FLAC + MP3, 71 songs)

Sonic Generations Official Soundtrack Vol.1 (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Sonic Generations Official Soundtrack Vol.2 (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Sonic Heroes Original Soundtrack 20th Anniversary Edition (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Sonic R (1998) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Sonic R Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Sonic Symphony 2.0 25th Anniversary Remixes (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Sonic The Hedgehog Non-Stop Music Selection Vol.1 (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Sonic The Hedgehog Non-Stop Music Selection Vol.2 (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Sonic The Hedgehog Non-Stop Music Selection Vol.3 (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Sonic The Hedgehog Non-Stop Music Selection Vol.4 (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Sonic the Hedgehog Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 94 songs)

Sonic The Hedgehog Throwback Collection Vol.1 (M4A + MP3, 4 songs)



June 17th, 2021

Boxing Fever (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Brick Em' All (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Britney's Dance Beat (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Broken Sword - The Shadow of the Templars (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 80 songs)

Bubble Bobble - Old & New (2002) (Gameboy Advance) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Wrath of the Darkhul King (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Calciobit (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Car Battler Joe (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Card e-Reader (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 115 songs)

Card Party (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Catz (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Chesty to Meigurumi-tachi no Mahou no Bouken - Kisekko Gurumi (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Chobits - Atashi Dake no Hito (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Chronicles of Narnia, The - The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Chu Chu Rocket! (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

CIMA The Enemy (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Cinnamon Game Series 2 - Yume no Daibouken (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Cinnamon Game Series 3 - Fuwafuwa Daibouken (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Cinnamoroll - Koko ni Iru yo (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Columns Crown (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Combat Choro Q - Advance Daisakusen (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Comix Zone (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Contra Advance - The Alien Wars EX (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Crash Bandicoot - The Huge Adventure (Crash Bandicoot Advance) (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Crash Bandicoot 2 - N-Tranced (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Crash Bandicoot Purple - Ripto's Rampage (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Crash Nitro Kart (Game Boy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Crash of the Titans (GBA) Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Crayon Shin-chan - Densetsu wo Yobu Omake no Miyako Shockgaan! (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 48 songs)

Crazy Chase (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Croket! - Yume no Banker Survival! (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 49 songs)

Croket! 2 - Yami no Bank to Banqueen (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 55 songs)

Croket! 3 - Granyuu Oukoku no Nazo (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 51 songs)

Croket! 4 - Bank no Mori no Mamorigami (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Croket! Great - Toki no Boukensha (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Sonic the Hedgehog DJ Style PARTY (33 songs)

Virtua Cop Original Soundtracks (FLAC + MP3, 51 songs)



June 16th, 2021

Shikigami no Shiro Soundtrack The Best (WAV + MP3, 21 songs)

Sol Divide (WAV + MP3, 27 songs)

Star Cruiser II -The Odysseus Project- Image Sound (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Star Trek (2013) Music from the Video Game - 50th Anniversary Edition (FLAC + MP3, 81 songs)

Star Wars - Battlefront II (2005) (193 songs)

Star Wars - Dark Forces 2 Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Star Wars - Demolition (2000) (PSX) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Star Wars - Shadows of the Empire (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Star Wars - The Force Unleashed II (39 songs)

Star Wars - TIE Fighter (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Star Wars Battlefront II Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Star Wars Battlefront Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

StarFox (TECD-25275) (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

TALES OF LINK ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK (WAV + MP3, 58 songs)



June 15th, 2021

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Crushed Baseball (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Custom Robo GX (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Dai-mahjong. (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Daisenryaku (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Daisuki Teddy (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Dan Doh!! - Tobase! Shouri no Smile Shot!! (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Dan Doh!! Xi (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Dancing Sword - Senkou (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Daredevil (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Darius R (gamerip) (Game Boy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

David Beckham Soccer (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Demon Driver - Time to Burn Rubber! (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Denki Blocks! (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 80 songs)

Densetsu no Starfy (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Densetsu no Starfy 2 (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Densetsu no Starfy 3 (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 56 songs)

Derby Stallion Advance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Desert Strike Advance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Di Gi Charat - DigiCommunication (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Diadroids World - Evil Teikoku no Yabou (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

DigiCommunication Nyo - Datou! Black Gemagema Dan (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Digimon - Battle Spirit (Gameboy Advance) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Digimon - Battle Spirit 2 (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Digimon Racing (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Disney's Party (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)



June 14th, 2021

Mozecon 1 (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Mozecon 2 (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

NAXAT SOFT Shooting Collection (FLAC + MP3, 83 songs)

Neon Drive (Game Soundtrack) (16 songs)

NHK Special 'The Explosion of Comet ISON--The Mystery of the Solar System' Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Nintendo 64 Original Soundtrack - Greatest Hits (1996) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Octave Theory [DERP-10055] (2011) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

RefRain -prism memories- ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Revelation Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Rhythm Heaven Fever Complete Music Collection (FLAC + MP3, 177 songs)

RiME Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Rogue Galaxy Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 69 songs)

Rogue Galaxy Premium Arrange (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Rohga - Armor Force (Wolf Fang) (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Rollcage (1999) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Shining Force 3 Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Shinsekai - Into the Depths Original Soundtrack (M4A + MP3, 19 songs)

Shipwreckers! (1997) (PS1) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Sine Mora EX (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Sisters Royale Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

The Tale of Alltynex Reflex (FLAC + MP3, 54 songs)



June 13th, 2021

Backyard Baseball (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Backyard Baseball 2006 (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 115 songs)

Backyard Baseball 2007 (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 98 songs)

Bakuten Shoot Beyblade - Gekitou! Saikyou Blade (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Bakuten Shoot Beyblade 2002 - Gekisen! Team Battle!! Seiryuu no Shou Takao-hen (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Bakuten Shoot Beyblade 2002 - Ikuze! Gekitou! Chou Jiryoku Battle! (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Banjo-Kazooie - Grunty's Revenge (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Banjo-Pilot (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Baseball Advance (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 48 songs)

Batman - Rise of Sin Tzu (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Batman - Vengeance (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Battle B-Daman (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Battle B-Daman - Fire Spirits! (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Battle x Battle - Kyodai Gyo Densetsu (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Battletoads (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Beast Shooter - Mezase Beast King (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Best Play Pro Yakyuu (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Black Black (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Black Matrix Zero (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Bleach Advance - Kurenai ni Somaru Soul Society (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Blender Bros. (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Boboboubo Boubobo - 9 Kyoku Senshi Gag Yuugou (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 70 songs)

Boboboubo Boubobo - Bakutou Hajike Taisen (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 52 songs)

Boboboubo Boubobo - Maji de!! Shinken Shoubu (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Boku wa Koukuu Kanseikan (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Bouken-Ou Beet - Busters Road (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Boukyaku no Senritsu (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Boulder Dash EX (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)



June 11th, 2021

Belly Landing (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

For Honor Year of the Harbinger Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Jitterbug of Betrayal (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Justice Legacy, The -Project Thunder Force- (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Kiku ga Yoi (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Kurohyou 2 Ryu ga Gotoku Asurahen Theme Song - Entenka／Shonan no Kaze (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Kurohyou Ryu ga Gotoku Shinsho (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 71 songs)

Landing Approach (A-001) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Metal Sonic Rebooted Original Sound Version (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Rampage - Total Destruction (PS2) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

RayCrisis rayons de l'Air (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

RayForce Rubbing Beat (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Rayxanber (FM Towns) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Rayxanber II (PC Engine CD) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Rayxanber III (PC-Engine CD) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Rayz Premium Box -Beyond- (FLAC + MP3, 71 songs)

Red Asphalt Original Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Red Dead Redemption (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Sakura Taisen Zenkyoku Shuu COMPLETE SONG BOX (FLAC + MP3, 139 songs)

Sakura Taisen ~Atsuki Chishio no~ Teigeki Ongaku Zenshuu Complete Music Collection (FLAC + MP3, 62 songs)

Saturn Sampler Audio CD (Mean Machines Sega) (1996) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Schizm - Mysterious Journey Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)



June 9th, 2021

Mabinogi - Heroes Season 1 (2016) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Mabinogi - Heroes Season 2 (2016) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Metal Black -unofficial Soundtrack- (24 songs)

Metal Sonic Hyperdrive Original Sound Version (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Planet Zoo - You, Me & Other Animals, The Music of Planet Zoo (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Portal 2 - Soundtrack Songs To Test By Collectors Edition (FLAC + MP3, 77 songs)

Primal Rage Arcade Soundtrack - All The Rage (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Prison Architect OST (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Pro Pinball - Big Race USA (1998) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Progear no Arashi Sound & Art Collection (2014) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Project Sylpheed Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Project X Zone 2 - Brave New World Special Selection Sound Track CD (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Psyvariar - The Mix (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Psyvariar 2 Original Sound track Plus (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Psyvariar Delta Premium Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Psyvariar Reassemble Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 64 songs)

Rollcage Stage II (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 05 (Sangokushi V) Orchestral Tracks (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Rose Guns Days Arrange Album Akoustika XII (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Rose Guns Days Sound Tracks 3 -Last Note- (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Runark, Gun Frontier (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Running High Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)



June 7th, 2021

Best of Amok - Retro C64 and Amiga Remixes (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Black Box (I-Chu) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Blade of Justice (Soldier Blade Arrangement) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Broken Thunder (Orignal Soundtrack - Game Ver.) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

CR Sengoku Otome Original Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Ikimonono SaGa GB Sa.Ga Arrange Album (9 songs)

Irozuki Tingle no Koi no Balloon Trip Special Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 121 songs)

PiA-COM II - PIA-COMS (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Piano Pieces SF2 ~ Rhapsody on a Theme of Saga Frontier (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Pikmin Worlds Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Plants vs. Zombies (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Play! A Video Game Symphony Live! (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Poison Pink (Eternal Poison) OST (FLAC + MP3, 78 songs)

Pyre Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Pyre Original Soundtrack - The Black Mandolin (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Pyre Original Soundtrack - The White Lute (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

RayCrisis - in a lavender moment (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

RayStorm -NEU TANZ MIX- (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Reformation 2 C64 Track Remakes (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Reformation C64 Track Remakes (FLAC + MP3, 46 songs)

Rhythm Heaven Complete Music Collection (FLAC + MP3, 140 songs)

Rival Megagun Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Road Rash 3DO (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Road Rash Jailbreak (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Road To Dragons Original SoundTrack (2014) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)



June 5th, 2021

Ace Combat Advance (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Advance Guardian Heroes Original Sound Tracks (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Advance Wars (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Advance Wars 2 - Black Hole Rising (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Adventure of Tokyo Disney SEA (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Adventures of Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius vs. Jimmy Negatron, The (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Aka-chan Doubutsuen (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Aladdin (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Aleck Bordon Adventure - Tower & Shaft Advance (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)

All Grown Up! - Express Yourself (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Amazing Virtual Sea Monkeys, The (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Angel Collection - Mezase! Gakuen no Fashion Leader (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Angel Collection 2 - Pichimo ni Narou (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Animal Mania - Dokidoki Aishou Check (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Animal Yokochou - Doki Doki Shinkyuu Shiken! no Maki (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Aozora to Nakama-tachi - Yume no Bouken (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Army Men - Operation Green (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Army Men Advance (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Around the World in 80 Days (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Ashita no Joe - Makka ni Moeagare! (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Asterix and Obelix XXL (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Astro Boy - Omega Factor (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Atelier Marie, Elie & Anis - Soyokaze kara no Dengon (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

Atlantis - The Lost Empire (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Atomic Betty (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

ATV - Quad Power Racing (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Azumanga Daioh Advance (2003) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

BackTrack (2001) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Ballistic - Ecks vs. Sever (2002) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

BB Ball (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Florence Original Soundtrack (20 songs)

Iga Ninjutsuden Goshin no Sho (1988) (18 songs)

Ninja Kazan (1988) (18 songs)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 - Episode I - Street Fighter II-styled Remixes (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Track & Field (Hyper Olympic - Gentai Ban!) (1985) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Track & Field (Konamic Sports in Barcelona) (1992) (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Track & Field 2 (Konamic Sports in Seoul) (1988) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)



June 4th, 2021

4-D Warriors (Sega System 1) (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Bokosuka Wars (1985) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Boktai - The Sun is in Your Hand (GBA) Unofficial Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 76 songs)

Boktai 2 - Solar Boy Django (2004) (GBA) Unofficial Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 97 songs)

BreakThru! (1995) (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Bug's Life, A (1998) (GBC) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Bust-A-Groove (Bust-A-Move) (1998) (PSX) (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Castelian (Kyoro-chan Land) (1991) (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Castelian (Kyoro-chan Land) (1991) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Doc Louis's Punch-Out!! (WiiWare) (2009) (Wii) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Friday Night Funkin - Coconut Mall In, OST (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - T-Mix OST (22 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Kapi (10 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Tord (6 songs)

Kirby Battle Royale (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 67 songs)

R-Types Retro Game Music Collection EX (FLAC + MP3, 110 songs)

R30 Ridge Raver Project No.6 (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Rad Mobile Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

RADIRGY NOAH original soundtrack -GOOD BYE- (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Radirgy Original Soundtrack Remastered (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Rage Racer Remix -The 20th Anniv. Sounds- + Extra Disc (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Ragnarok Online II Original Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Raiden Heavy Metal International Ver. (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Raiden V Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

RAP á de LIC - Gamadelic (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

RPG Maker 2000 (FLAC + MP3, 75 songs)

Snatcher & SD Snatcher Perfect Selection (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

The Urbz - Sims in the City (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 54 songs)



June 3rd, 2021

Artist Tool (TurboGrafx-16) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

ArtSqool Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Azangara Original Soundtrack (23 songs)

BioMutant OST (16 songs)

Eidolon - Ambient Tracks (PC) (2014) (33 songs)

Gran Turismo Concept - 2002 Tokyo-Geneva (Europe) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Hello Kitty - Roller Rescue (16 songs)

Hirameki Action - Chibikko Wagyan no Daiki na Bouken (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Irisu Syndrome Metsu! (8 songs)

MagiCat Original Soundtrack (24 songs)

Niche Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Nintendo Badge Arcade (2014) (3DS) (29 songs)

One Piece Pirate Warriors Full Soundtrack (33 songs)

Prodigy Math Game (34 songs)

Revenge of the Titans Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Sega Swirl OST (Dreamcast) (Upsampled) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Sesame Street - Big Bird's Hide and Speak (1990) (NES) (6 songs)

Shin Sangokumusou 7 (Dynasty Warriors 8) Empires Soundtrack (16 songs)

SimplePlanes Original Soundtrack (5 songs)

Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper (GBA) (18 songs)

Tempest Original Soundtrack (2016) (PC) (19 songs)

Tick Tock Isle Original Soundtrack (32 songs)

Ultratron Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Warrior Frenzy - Warriors of Doom (OpenBOR) (OGG + MP3, 7 songs)

Xin Feng Shen Bang (gamerip) (4 songs)



June 2nd, 2021

Evil Within 2, The - Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 55 songs)

Namco Game Sound Express Vol.26 Tekken 2 (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Nintendo Power - Play it Loud! Original Soundtrack Volume 1 (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Otogirisou Soseihen Original Soundtrack & Arrange (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Playing with Nintendo 64! (Playing With Power!) (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Pole to Win (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Portal Stories - VR Soundtrack (2016) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Power Blade OST (1991) (NES) (U) (FLAC + MP3, 72 songs)

Puyo Puyo Extended Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 141 songs)

Q-YO Blaster (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Q-YO Blaster OST (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Yoshi's Island DS (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

Yume Nikki ☆ 24EFFECTS ☆ (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)



May 31st, 2021

Kimi to Mezameru Ikutsuka no Houhou Complete Soundtrack (WAV + MP3, 36 songs)

KONAMI FAMICOM CHRONICLE Vol.1 Disk System Edition (FLAC + MP3, 68 songs)

KONAMI FAMICOM CHRONICLE Vol.2 Disk System Compilation (FLAC + MP3, 87 songs)

Konami Special Music Senryoubako (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)

Kottou Tokei Bako (WAV + MP3, 4 songs)

Kuhga - Operation Code Vapor Trail (Data East) (gamerip) (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Kuhga - Operation Code Vapor Trail (Data East) (gamerip) (Mega Drive) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Kurohyou 2 Ryu ga Gotoku Asurahen (alternative gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 57 songs)

Leaf Arrange Sound Track – Heartful Note (WAV + MP3, 10 songs)

Leaf Arrange Sound Track – Mstyle (WAV + MP3, 9 songs)

Legend of Legacy, The Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Metal Black -The First- (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Navel Best 2011-2013 (WAV + MP3, 11 songs)

Ozmafia Vivace (WAV + MP3, 52 songs)

Prince of Persia Warrior Within OST (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Princess Connect! ReDive Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 63 songs)

Princess Connect! ReDive Original Soundtrack Vol.2 (FLAC + MP3, 82 songs)

Princess Connect! ReDive Original Soundtrack Vol.3 (FLAC + MP3, 75 songs)

Prison Architect (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 53 songs)

Pro Pinball - Fantastic Journey (1999) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo Alpha Code Blue Official Soundtrack Collection (FLAC + MP3, 121 songs)

Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo Code Red Official Soundtrack Collection (FLAC + MP3, 117 songs)

PURE×CONNECT Original Soundtrack (WAV + MP3, 34 songs)

Tsuki ni Yorisou Otome no Sahou 2.1 E×S×PAR!! SOUNDTRACK (WAV + MP3, 8 songs)

Tsuki ni Yorisou Otome no Sahou 2.2 A×L+SA!! SOUNDTRACK (WAV + MP3, 7 songs)

WitchMaster Sound Collection (M4A + MP3, 62 songs)



May 29th, 2021

Adictiv.NieR - Player[s] Compilation Album for NieR 10th Anniv (13 songs)

Alleyway (1989) (NES) (9 songs)

Cartoon Network Universe - FusionFall the Complete Soundtrack (61 songs)

Fall Guys Original Soundtrack (Season 3) (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Agoti (OGG + MP3, 29 songs)

Gangsta Bean 2 OST (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Go! Go! Nippon! 2015 Soundtrack (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Pang (Mitchell) (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Rhythm Heaven (2008) (NDS) Unofficial Soundtrack (106 songs)

Robocraft Unofficial Soundtrack (66 songs)

Street Fighter 2010 (NES) Arranged Album (5 songs)

Super Pang (Mitchell) (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

The Shadows of Pygmalion (Negai no Kakera to Hakugin no Agreement) OST (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Toki (2018) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Complete Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 151 songs)

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Future Connected (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Sound Selection (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)



May 28th, 2021

Blazing Chrome Original Soundtrack (2018) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Capcom Electone Collection (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Cave no Uta Compilation Image Song Album (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Challenger to the Big Adventure Volume 1 (apcd08) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

CR Tekken Original Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Dark Souls Trilogy Box (FLAC + MP3, 111 songs)

Delecious Selection (Gamadelic) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Tabi (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' Back Alley Blitz - Vs. Whitty OST (PC) (Mod) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Pokemon Gold & Silver (FLAC + MP3, 124 songs)

Pokemon Red, Green, Blue & Yellow (FLAC + MP3, 58 songs)

Pokemon Sun & Moon Super Music Collection (FLAC + MP3, 169 songs)

Pokemon Sword & Shield OST (FLAC + MP3, 119 songs)

Pokemon X & Y (FLAC + MP3, 212 songs)

PokePark - Pikachu's Adventure (Wii) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 111 songs)

Super Smash Flash 2 - Music from Update 1.1 (8 songs)

Super Smash Flash 2 - Music from Update 1.2 (14 songs)

Super Smash Flash 2 - Volume 1 (8 songs)

Super Smash Flash 2 - Volume 2 (8 songs)

Super Smash Flash 2 - Volume 3 (9 songs)

Super Smash Flash 2 - Volume 4 (8 songs)



May 27th, 2021

Cadence of Hyrule Complete Soundtrack (255 songs)

Plants vs. Zombies 2 (173 songs)



May 26th, 2021

Ryu ga Gotoku & Ryu ga Gotoku 2 (Yakuza & Yakuza 2) Original Sound Track (Disc 1 - Ryu ga Gotoku) (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Ryu ga Gotoku & Ryu ga Gotoku 2 (Yakuza & Yakuza 2) Original Sound Track (Disc 2 - Ryu ga Gotoku 2) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Ryu ga Gotoku 3 (Yakuza 3) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Ryu ga Gotoku 3 (Yakuza 3) Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Ryu ga Gotoku 3 Theme Song - Loser／Eikichi Yazawa (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

Ryu ga Gotoku 4 Theme Song - Butterfly City／Zeebra (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Ryu ga gotoku 7 Karaoke hit song collection (M4A + MP3, 5 songs)

Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzan! Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzan! Theme Song - Bushido／Zeebra (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Ryu ga Gotoku Zero 80's Hits! Collection (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Yakuza (Ryu Ga Gotoku) Kiwami 2 (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 624 songs)

Yakuza 6 The Song of Life Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 72 songs)

Yakuza Like A Dragon - Goro Majima Karaoke Hit Song Collection (M4A + MP3, 6 songs)

Yakuza Like A Dragon - Kazuma Kiryu Karaoke Hit Song Collection (M4A + MP3, 6 songs)



May 24th, 2021

Bakuchou Retrieve Master (1998) (SGB) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Bakuchou Retsuden Shou - Hyper Fishing (1998) (SGB) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Dragon Slayer - The Legend of Heroes (PC-Engine Redbook) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Echoes of War - The Music of Blizzard Entertainment (2008) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Embers and Ashes - Melancholy Music from the Souls Series (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

GAMADELIC ~Rebirth~ (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

GAMADELIC ~Rebooot!!~ (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Genso Suikoden II - Symphonic Tale - The Rune of Beginning (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

GunFrontire｜Metal Black｜Dino Rex Sound Tracks for Digital Generation ~GameMusic Discovery Series~ (FLAC + MP3, 87 songs)

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni × Umineko no Naku Koro ni Piano Collections (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Impact MuSiX Disk #1 (MSX2) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Impact MuSiX Disk #2 (MSX2) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Impact MuSiX Disk #3 (MSX2) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Impact MuSiX Disk #4 (MSX2) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Impact MuSiX Disk #5 (MSX2) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Kung Fu Panda (2008) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Kung Fu Panda - Legendary Warriors (2008) (Wii) (FLAC + MP3, 74 songs)

Kung Fu Panda - Showdown of Legendary Legends (2015) (3DS) (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

Marvel Battle Lines Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Project Horned Owl (1995) (PS1) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Rumble Racing (2001) (PS2) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

The Lord of the Rings - The Battle for Middle-Earth II (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Ys I Complete Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Ys IV The Dawn of Souls, Perfect Collection Vol. 1 (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Ys IV The Dawn of Souls, Perfect Collection Vol. 2 (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Ys IV The Dawn of Souls, Perfect Collection Vol. 3 (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)



May 23rd, 2021

Atomic Bomberman Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Bloodshot, Battle Frenzy (1994) (Sega Genesis) (5 songs)

Electro Man (1993) (DOS) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Impostor OST (3 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Miku (Mod) (5 songs)

Madness Project Nexus (Flash) (9 songs)

Miitopia (3DS, Switch) (FLAC + MP3, 336 songs)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 302 songs)

Persona 4 Soundtrack Selection (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Planet Puzzle League (DS) - Special Remixes (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Rhythm Heaven (DS) - Special Remixes (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Street Fighter III 3rd Strike - Special Remixes (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

Subnautica Below Zero Original Soundtrack (54 songs)

Yakuza (Ryu Ga Gotoku) Kiwami 2 Unofficial Soundtrack (40 songs)



May 22nd, 2021

Battlezone II - Combat Commander OST (34 songs)

Crysis 3 (gamerip) (47 songs)

Honkai Impact 3rd -Alive- Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Honkai Impact 3rd -Yesterday- Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Houkai 2nd - Diva of Disruptive World Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Houkai 3rd (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 186 songs)

Houkai 3rd - Review Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Houkai Gakuen 2 Character Song Vol.1 (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Houkai Gakuen 2 Future Outline (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

Huntdown (22 songs)

Scooby-Doo! Who's Watching Who (2006) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Scooby-Doo! Who's Watching Who (2006) (PSP) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)



May 21st, 2021

Field of ZakuZaku Actors (M4A + MP3, 16 songs)

Final Soldier Suite & Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Flightplan (Cityline90) (CL-008) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Sammy OST (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

From 8 to infinity (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

From 8 to Infinity singles collection 2011​-​2013 (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Layton Brothers - Mystery Room (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Professor Layton and the Curious Village HD (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box HD (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Professor Layton Ending Theme - BEYOND ~ Rising Heart (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Professor Layton Ending Theme - Girls (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Professor Layton Ending Theme - Iris (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Professor Layton Ending Theme - Paxmáveiti (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Professor Layton Ending Theme - Road Show (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Professor Layton vs Ace Attorney (FLAC + MP3, 93 songs)

Professor Layton's London Life (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Super Mario RPG Legend of the Seven Stars Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 61 songs)

XIII The Thirteen Soundtrack (2003) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)



May 19th, 2021

Asmik-kun Land (1991) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Asmik-kun World 2 (1991) (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Blind Spot IV (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Blindspot - From Ula 2 (2017) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Blindspot - From Ula 3 (2017) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Blindspot - From Ula 4 (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Boomer's Adventure in ASMIK World (Teke Teke! Asmik-kun World) (1989) (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - literally every fnf mod ever (vs. Bob Week) (OGG + MP3, 16 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Starcatcher OST (PC) (Flash) (Mod) (29 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Anders (3 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Brightside (6 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. KOU (3 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Zardy (Mod) (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Full Metal Daemon Muramasa (OGG + MP3, 42 songs)

Game Sound Museum ~Famicom Edition~ S-4 Link no Bouken (2004) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Game Sound Museum ~Famicom-ban~ 10 The Legend of Zelda (2004) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Ghosts 'n Goblins Ultimate Original Soundtrack (Gokumakaimura) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Hyper Street Fighter II Anniversary Edition (Xbox) (FLAC + MP3, 207 songs)

Megami Ibunroku Persona Original Soundtrack & Arrange Album (FLAC + MP3, 53 songs)

Mindustry Soundtrack (15 songs)

My Pet Dolphin (I Love Dolphin) (2007) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

My Pet Dolphin 2 (Long Vacation - Iruka to Watashi) (2008) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

My Word Coach (2007) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Need For Speed - Most Wanted Original Soundtrack (EA-010) (FLAC + MP3, 64 songs)

Pandora's Box (1999) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 65 songs)

Prescription for Sleep Fight for Your Dreams (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Prescription for Sleep Game Music Lullabies Volume I (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Prescription for Sleep Game Music Lullabies Volume II (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Prescription for Sleep Shovel Knight (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Prescription for Sleep Wizard of Legend (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Serious Sam 4 (2020) (PC) (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 82 songs)

Spooky's Jump Scare Mansion OST (35 songs)

Time Cruise (TurboGrafx-16) (26 songs)



May 16th, 2021

A Dance of Fire and Ice - The Official Soundtrack (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Baroque Syndrome (2000) (PS1) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

DiRT 5 Official Soundtrack Album (18 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Mid-Fight Masses (Mod) Original Soundtrack (11 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Smoke 'Em Out Struggle (8 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - The X-Event (4 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Advent Neon (7 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Wii Funkin' vs. Matt (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

JailBreaker (1999) (FLAC + MP3, 56 songs)

Kurohyou 2 Ryu ga Gotoku Asurahen Original Soundtrack (16 songs)

Lego Movie Videogame, The (Mobile) (40 songs)

Onechanbara - Bikini Samurai Squad (2006) (X360) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Onechanbara - Bikini Zombie Slayers (2008) (Wii) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Onechanbara Origin (2019) (PS4) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 57 songs)

Onechanbara Special (2011) (PSP) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Otomedius X (FLAC + MP3, 152 songs)

Persona Dancing P3D & P5D Sound Tracks Advanced CD (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Ryu Ga Gotoku Kenzan! Pachislot OST (13 songs)

Ryu ga Gotoku OF THE END (Yakuza - Dead Souls) Pachislot OST (9 songs)

SanctuaryRPG OST (FLAC + MP3, 64 songs)

Sonic 3 & Knuckles 8-bit Arrange Original Soundtrack (2010) (58 songs)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Vol. 39 - Byleth (11 songs)

Taiko no Tatsujin Drum 'n' Fun! (v1.4.3) (Switch) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 406 songs)

Wrath of the Black Manta (1989) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Wrath of the Black Manta JP (1989) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

WWF King of the Ring (1993) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Yakuza (Ryu Ga Gotoku) Kiwami Unofficial Soundtrack (39 songs)



May 15th, 2021

Dirt 4 (2017) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 294 songs)

F1 World Grand Prix (2001) (PS1) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

F1 World Grand Prix - 1999 Season (1999) (PS1) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Fate Grand Order Original Soundtrack III (54 songs)

Namco Graffiti 1 Perfection Preservation Edition! (1994) (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Namco Graffiti Collection Best 10 (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Namco Video Game Graffiti Volume 1 (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Namco Video Game Graffiti Volume 10 (FLAC + MP3, 117 songs)

Namco Video Game Graffiti Volume 2 (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Namco Video Game Graffiti Volume 3 (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Namco Video Game Graffiti Volume 4 (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Namco Video Game Graffiti Volume 5 (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Namco Video Game Graffiti Volume 6 (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Namco Video Game Graffiti Volume 7 (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Namco Video Game Graffiti Volume 8 (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Namco Video Game Graffiti Volume 9 (FLAC + MP3, 56 songs)

Rally Cross (1997) (PS1) (6 songs)

Rally Cross 2 (1998) (PS1) (8 songs)

Ride 2 (2016) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Ride 3 (2018) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Shox (Rally Shox) (2002) (PS2) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

V-Rally 3 (2003) (GameCube) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)



May 14th, 2021

Blast Wind (Technosoft) Redbook Audio (SEGA Saturn) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Capcom 30th Anniversary Music Best - Original & Arrange (FLAC + MP3, 55 songs)

Club Sega (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

COZMO ~ZUNTATA 25th Anniversary~ [Limited Edition] (FLAC + MP3, 80 songs)

Pause - I'd Rather Play! (Playing With Power!) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Peaceful Days (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Phozon - incoherent formation (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Pianoschlacht Live - Masashi Hamauzu Music Works (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Planet Coaster Weightless (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Planet Coaster You, Me & Gravity (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Sid Meier's Civilization - Beyond Earth - Rising Tide (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Sonic 3 & Windows OST (Sega Genesis) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)



May 13th, 2021

@MIDI's battle (10 songs)

@MIDI's freedom (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Granblue Fantasy - Stella Magna, Songs from (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Infinifactory Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Magician Lord Original Soundtrack (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Mary Skelter - Nightmares (Kangokutou Mary Skelter) (2016) Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Möbius Front '83 Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Saga Frontier Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 74 songs)

Story of Bubble Bobble Vol I -Arcade Machine- (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Valkyrie Profile 2 -Silmeria- Original Soundtrack Vol.1 ~ Alicia Side (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Valkyrie Profile 2 -Silmeria- Original Soundtrack Vol.2 ~ Silmeria Side (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Valkyrie Profile Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 75 songs)



May 12th, 2021

Game music Best with TeMP (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Game Music Prayer II (FLAC + MP3, 49 songs)

Game Music Prayer III (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Game Music Prayer IV (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Game On! (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Game Set! (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Gensokyo no Chouzetsu Gengaku Shijuusoudan (2016) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Gensokyo no Kokuu Koi Musou (2017) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Gensokyo no Kokuu Koi Souki (2017) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Gensokyo no Yumemaboroshi Sokkyouroku (2017) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)



May 11th, 2021

Blue's Clues - Blue's Checkup (Flash) (17 songs)

Blue's Clues - Do the Blue (Flash) (7 songs)

Blue's Clues - Meet Blue's Baby Brother (PC) (10 songs)

Blue's Clues - You Take Blue To School (Flash) (3 songs)

Dungeon Defenders (2011) (PC) (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 175 songs)

Dungeon Defenders Eternity (2014) (PC) (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 125 songs)

Dungeon Defenders II (2015) (PS4) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 46 songs)

Goddess of Trampling (2018) (8 songs)

Great Waldo Search, The (1993) (SNES) (6 songs)

Guardian Tales (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 195 songs)

Mario & Sonic at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games - Extended Tracks (133 songs)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Donkey Kong Adventure (18 songs)

New Super Mario World 2 - Around the World (93 songs)

Nick Jr. - Eggs in a Nest (Flash) (11 songs)

Nick Jr. - Take Care of Baby (Flash) (48 songs)

Pacer (2020) (PC) (OGG + MP3, 99 songs)

Search Eye (Arcade) Original Sound Track (10 songs)

Sengoku Taisen Music Collection (M4A + MP3, 27 songs)

Snoopy Flying Ace (29 songs)

Snoopy vs the Red Baron (16 songs)

Super Kitiku Mario - Brutal Mario (124 songs)

Super Mario Bros. 3Mix - Southbird Hack (2014) (53 songs)

Super Mario World Restored (2021) (28 songs)

Super Mario XP (15 songs)

Umineko - Golden Fantasia (gamerip) (89 songs)

Unison - Rebels of Rhythm & Dance (2001) (PS2) (FLAC + MP3, 96 songs)

Vritra (2018) (PC) (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 29 songs)

Vritra Complete Edition Original Sound Tracks + Battle Royal Remixes (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Yosumin. DS (2007) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Yu-Gi-Oh - Forbidden Memories (1999) (gamerip) (56 songs)



May 10th, 2021

Air Deja Vu (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Air Groove (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Air Jihad (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Air Wings (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Pokemon Snap (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Puzzle Bobble (Bust-a-Move) (Neo Geo) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Puzzle Bobble 1 (3DO) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Puzzle Bobble 2 (Sega Saturn) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Puzzle Bobble 3 (Sega Saturn) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Puzzle Bobble 4 (Dreamcast) (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Puzzle Bobble ・ Gekirindan etc... ~WELCOME TO THE karu. LAND~ (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Ridge Racer 3D direct audio + extra disc (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)



May 9th, 2021

3D Dot Game Heroes Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Blue's Clues - Ghost Hunt (Flash) (5 songs)

Bright Paw Soundtrack (18 songs)

Call of Duty - Modern Warfare 2 Original Score (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Castlequest (Castle Excellent) (1986) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Castlequest JP (Castle Excellent) (1986) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Cookie Run Puzzle World (Mobile) (FLAC + MP3, 268 songs)

Danny Phantom - Urban Jungle (DS) (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Danny Phantom - Urban Jungle (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 46 songs)

de Blob Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Double Dragon, Original Sound of ■ Arcade Version ■ (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Famicom Music Volume 2 (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

For Honor - Year of Reckoning Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Annie (Mod) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Game Music Graffiti (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Godzilla Domination! (GBA) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Goosebumps - The Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Hades - Singles (25 songs)

Hades Original Soundtrack (30 songs)

Hey Arnold! The Movie (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Iridium Runners (PlayStation 2) (gamerip) (11 songs)

MEGA DRIVE 25th Anniversary Album Vol.1 (FLAC + MP3, 145 songs)

MegaRace (1994) (3DO) (OGG + MP3, 7 songs)

Nintendo G.S.M. 1 ~ Super Mario Bros. 3 (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Nintendo Land (Wii U) (FLAC + MP3, 430 songs)

Psycho Soldier Promotional Audio Cassette (1987) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Pyoro + Paper Plane (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Rockman X Alph-Lyla with Toshiaki Otsubo (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Sheep, Dog 'n' Wolf Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Sonic the Hedgehog (Sega Master System) (PAL) (16 songs)

Street Fighter Zero 2 (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Super Mario Compact Disco (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Tak 2 - The Staff of Dreams (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Tak and the Guardians of Gross (Wii) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 55 songs)

Tak and the Power of Juju (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Tintin in Tibet (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Toy Story 3 - The Video Game (PS2) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Twinkle Star Sprites - La Petite Princesse (ADK) Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 95 songs)

WALL-E Original Sound Version (FLAC + MP3, 57 songs)

Winx Club - Mission Enchantix OST (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Woody Woodpecker - Escape from Buzz Buzzard Park (FLAC + MP3, 49 songs)



May 8th, 2021

Astro Robo SASA (1985) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Aura-Aura Climber (Sky Jumper Sol) (2010) (DSiWare) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Comet Summoner Soundtrack (13 songs)

Denjin-K - L.E.D (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Disney Sports Skateboarding (2002) (GameCube) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

DJMax Portable - Clazziquai Edition (2008) (PSP) (FLAC + MP3, 179 songs)

ESPN X Games Skateboarding (2001) (PS2) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Guns, Gore and Cannoli (2015) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 (2018) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 59 songs)

Hannah Montana - Rock Out the Show (2009) (PSP) (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Lego Movie Videogame, The (3DS) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Lego Movie Videogame, The (PC) (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 214 songs)

Lego Movie Videogame, The (PS Vita) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Persona 5 Strikers (Persona 5 Scramble - The Phantom Strikers) (2020) (PS4) (FLAC + MP3, 112 songs)

Persona 5 Strikers (Persona 5 Scramble - The Phantom Strikers) (2020) (Switch) (FLAC + MP3, 112 songs)

Persona 5 Strikers (Persona 5 Scramble - The Phantom Strikers) (2021) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 161 songs)

Pitfall - The Lost Expedition (gamerip) (69 songs)

Puyo Puyo Vocal Tracks Vol. 2 (12 songs)

Rockman Battle & Fighters (Neo Geo Pocket Color) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Simpsons Skateboarding, The (2002) (PS2) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Sound Voltex Ultimate Tracks -Floor Anthem- Ep.01 (45 songs)

Sound Voltex Vivid Wave Coconatsu - Hare Tokidoki Melancholic (14 songs)

Tanaka Katsumi Greatest Hits 1989-2012 (60 songs)

Tech Deck Skateboarding (2001) (GBC) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Tongari Boushi to Mahou no Omise (2010) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 254 songs)

Tongari Boushi to Oshare na Mahou Tsukai (2011) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 74 songs)

We Love Golf! (2007) (Wii) (FLAC + MP3, 56 songs)



May 7th, 2021

Bubble Bobble Part 2 (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Dragon Marked for Death Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 77 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - Driftveil City (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' OST (Flash) (FLAC + MP3, 61 songs)

Legend of Zelda Series for Guitar (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - A Link to the Past [Original Game Soundtrack ~ Enhanced Edition] (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Breath of the Wild Original Soundtrack [Limited Edition] (FLAC + MP3, 211 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Concert 2018 (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Concert Zelda (2014) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Link's Awakening DX (FLAC + MP3, 94 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Majora's Mask 3D Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 113 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Majora's Mask Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 112 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Majora's Mask Original Soundtrack (Europe) (Nintendo Soundtrack Serie) (FLAC + MP3, 54 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Ocarina of Time - 8bit of Zelda - ocarina of time - (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Ocarina of Time - A Melancholy Tribute to (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Ocarina of Time Hyrule Symphony (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Ocarina of Time World (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Skyward Sword Piano Arrange CD (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Symphony of the Goddesses - Master Quest (2017) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - The Wind Waker - Farewell Hyrule King Melancholy music from (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Legend of Zelda, The - Twilight Princess HD Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 108 songs)

Mighty Flip Champs OST (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 58 songs)

The Cutting Room Floor 10th Anniversary ROM (NES) (Homebrew) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)



May 6th, 2021

America Oudan Ultra Quiz (1990) (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

America Oudan Ultra Quiz - Shijou Saidai no Tatakai (1991) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

America Oudan Ultra Quiz Part 2 (1991) (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

America Oudan Ultra Quiz Part 3 - Champion Taikai (1992) (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

America Oudan Ultra Quiz Part 4 (1993) (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Cartoon Network Battle Crashers (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Cyraid (Bakuretsu Senshi Warrior) (1990) (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Forever Kingdom (PS2) (24 songs)

Golden Land - Soundtrack (20 songs)

Hugo - Jungle Island 2 - Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Hugo - The Bewitched Rollercoaster - Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Hugo - The Magic Journey - Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Hugo - The Secrets of the Forest - Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Hugo - Wintergames 3 - Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Mah-Jong Fight Club Special Soundtracks (102 songs)

Mah-Jong Fight Club Special Soundtracks 2 & 3 (63 songs)

Project Exonaut (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Quiz Magic Academy Grand Tracks (148 songs)

Quiz Magic Academy IV Original Soundtrack (41 songs)

Quiz Magic Academy V Original Soundtrack (38 songs)

Quiz Magic Academy VI Original Soundtrack (28 songs)

Quiz Magic Academy VII Original Soundtrack (39 songs)

Rayman Origins (2011) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 964 songs)

Sonic the Hedgehog - The Movie (OVA) OST (Production Demo Ver.) (1996) (17 songs)

Street Cleaner - The Video Game OST (18 songs)

Super Cloudbuilt (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 52 songs)

Zoo Tycoon - Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)



May 5th, 2021

Anubis Zone of the Enders B.B (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Anubis Zone of the Enders Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Anubis Zone of the Enders Special Maxi Single (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

GITADORA EXCHAIN Original Soundtrack (65 songs)

Half-Life Alyx Soundtrack (Chapter 1 Entanglement) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Half-Life Alyx Soundtrack (Chapter 2 The Quarantine Zone) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Half-Life Alyx Soundtrack (Chapter 3 Is or Will Be) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Half-Life Alyx Soundtrack (Chapter 4 Superweapon) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Mario Kart 64 (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Mega Man 7 (1995) (SNES) (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

No More Heroes 2 Desperate Struggle Original Sound Tracks (FLAC + MP3, 123 songs)

No More Heroes 2 Original Mini Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Super Mario 64 (N64) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Zone of the Enders LAZY (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Zone of the Enders ReMIX Edition (2012) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Zone of the Enders Remix Selection (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Zone of the Enders Ring on the World (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Zone of the Enders Z.O.E 2167 Idolo Special Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Zone of the Enders Z.O.E Dolores, i Original Score Vol.1 (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Zone of the Enders Z.O.E Dolores, i Original Score Vol.2 (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Zone of the Enders Z.O.E Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Zone of the Enders ~ Kiss Me Sunlights (Single) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)



May 4th, 2021

Age of Empires Online (11 songs)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (gamerip) (655 songs)

Drift King Shutokou Battle '94 - Tsuchiya Keiichi & Bandou Masaaki (1994) (SNES) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' - vs. Sky (Mod) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Knytt Stories - A Strange Dream - Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Knytt Stories - An Underwater Adventure - Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Knytt Stories - Gustav's Daughter - Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Knytt Stories - Sky Flower - Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Knytt Stories - Sohe and the rrokked - Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Knytt Stories - Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Knytt Stories - This Level is Unfinished - Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Knytt Stories - Unused Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Konami International Rally Racing (1999, unreleased) (PS1) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Littlewood Original Soundtrack (18 songs)

Project CARS 3 (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 36 songs)

Shutokou Battle Online (2002) (PC) (8 songs)

Star Wars - The Old Republic - 4.0 (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 221 songs)

Star Wars - The Old Republic - Rise of the Hutt Cartels and Shadow of Revan (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 228 songs)

The Sensible EP Vinyl (Cannon Fodder and Sensible World of Soccer Themes) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)



May 3rd, 2021

Absolute Area -Project Thunder Force VI- (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Arsys Forever - for Star CRUISER & Night Arms (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Persona 5 The Royal Straight Flush Edition Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

Star Cruiser Arrange ~Toshiya Yamanaka Works~ (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

The Tale of Alltynex Second (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

WE ARE ROCKMAN (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Xbox the Best (FLAC + MP3, 67 songs)

YAIBA - Ninja Gaiden Z Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 59 songs)



May 2nd, 2021

Toho Eurobeat Ex ~The Legendary Bouts~ (2014) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Fuu (2016) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Inst Best (2013) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Presents The Revival Mix (2013) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Presents The Revival Mix 2 (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 01 (2010) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 02 (2010) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 03 ~The Embodiment Of Scarlet Devil~ (2011) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 04 ~Perfect Cherry Blossom~ (2011) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 05 ~Imperisable Night~ (2012) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 06 ~Phantasmagoria Of Flower View~ (2012) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 07 ~Mountain Of Faith~ (2012) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 08 ~Subterranean Animism~ (2013) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 09 ~Undefinied Fantastic Object~ (2014) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 11 Lead Single - Sen Wo Koete (2015) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 12 ~Double Dealing Character~ (2015) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 13 ~Legacy Of Lunatic Kingdom~ (2015) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 14 ~Koumakyou~ (2016) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 15 ~Youyoumu~ (2017) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 16 ~Eiyashou~ (2017) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 17 ~Kaeidzuka~ (2017) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 18 ~Fuujinroku~ (2018) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 19 ~Chireiden~ (2018) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 20 ~Hifuu Nightmare Diary~ (2018) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Toho Eurobeat Vol. 21 ~Seirensen~ (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Toho Eurobeat, The Best of 2014-2015 Non-Stop Mega Mix By DJ Boss (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Toho Eurobeat, The Best of Non-Stop 2011 (2011) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Toho Eurobeat, The Best of Non-Stop 2012-2013 (2013) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)



May 1st, 2021

Granblue Fantasy Original Soundtracks Chaos (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Granblue Fantasy Original Soundtracks Promise (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)



April 30th, 2021

Aikagi Sound Track (WAV + MP3, 16 songs)

Akumade, Kore wa ~ no Monogatari Original Soundtrack (WAV + MP3, 26 songs)

Ato Game Soundtrack (63 songs)

Senko No Ronde - Original Soundtrack Remastered Edition (M4A + MP3, 23 songs)

Sora no Baroque Original Soundtrack (WAV + MP3, 36 songs)

Streets of Rage 4 Cinematic Tracks (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Streets of Rage 4 Exclusive Track Selection (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Streets of Rage 4 Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)



April 29th, 2021

Initial D Arcade Stage Zero Ver. 2 (FLAC + MP3, 85 songs)

Mario Kart Tour Original Soundtrack (63 songs)

Micro Machines (2003) (GameCube) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Midnight Run - Road Fighter 2 (Konami ZR107) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Moto Racer 2 (1998) (NTSC, PS1) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Moto Racer 2 (1998) (PAL, PS1) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

NBA Live 06 (2005) (Playstation 2) (36 songs)

Persona 5 Strikers (Persona 5 Scramble - The Phantom Strikers) Original Soundtrack (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 53 songs)

Road Fighter (MSX, PSG) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Road Fighter (MSX, SCC) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Road Fighter (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Rub Rabbits!, The (Akachan wa Doko Kara Kuru no) (2005) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)



April 28th, 2021

Crash Twinsanity - Master Versions (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

Penguin-kun Giragira WARS ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Q1・2 Q・yaku Megami Tensei (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

R21 R-Nijuuichi (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

RGMIX -Rockman 5 Arrange Album- (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Rockbuster (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Roll-chan Fan Disc (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Sega Ages OutRun -Music Collection- (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Shin Megami Tensei - Devil Summoner - Soul Hackers Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 108 songs)

Shin Megami Tensei - Devil Survivor 2 Record Breaker Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)

Shin Megami Tensei Sound Collection (FLAC + MP3, 71 songs)

Threads of Fate (DEWPRISM) Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 54 songs)

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore Best Sound Collection (FLAC + MP3, 82 songs)

Travis Strikes Again No More Heroes Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)



April 27th, 2021

7 Billion Humans Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Age of Empires - Compilation Soundtrack (2000) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Age of Empires III Original Game Soundtrack (2005) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Cratermaze (TurboGrafx-16) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Crysis (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Doraemon - Meikyuu Daisakusen (TurboGrafx-16) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' OST, Vol. 2 (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

From Loud 2 Low Too Download Ver. Vol.1 (2015) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Human Resource Machine OST (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Little Inferno Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Machinarium Remixed (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Mortal Kombat Armageddon Sound Track (57 songs)

SimAnt (1992) (FLAC + MP3, 29 songs)

SimCity 2000 (1993) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

SimCity Classic (1992) (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

SimTown (1995) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Stubbs the Zombie (2005) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Stunts (1990) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Tourist Trophy Original Game Soundtrack (21 songs)



April 26th, 2021

Pepsiman (ZADL-1061) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Persona Super Live P-Sound Street 2019 - Q-ban Theater e Youkoso (2019) (VIXL-286~7) (FLAC + MP3, 54 songs)

Phantasy Star 1st Series Complete Album (FLAC + MP3, 177 songs)

Phantasy Star Online - Songs of RAGOL Odyssey Soundtrack - Episode 1&2 (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Phantasy Star Online 2 OST Vol. 6 (FLAC + MP3, 52 songs)

Phantasy Star Online 2 OST Vol. 7 (FLAC + MP3, 59 songs)

Phantasy Star Online 2 OST Vol. 8 (FLAC + MP3, 54 songs)

Phantasy Star Online Episode I & II Premium Arrange (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Phantasy Star Online Episode III C.A.R.D. Revolution Original Soundtrack: Let the Winds Blow (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Phantasy Star Online Original Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Phantasy Star Portable 2 - Infinity Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Phantasy Star Portable 2 - Infinity Special Single CD (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Phantasy Star Portable 2 - Special Single CD (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Phantasy Star Portable 2 - Wings of Universe Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Phantasy Star Series 25th Anniversary Sound Collection (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Phantasy Star Universe Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Phantasy Star Universe Original Soundtrack - For a Brighter Day (FLAC + MP3, 69 songs)

Sonic The Hedgehog NES (NES) (Hack) (Homebrew) (2018) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)



April 25th, 2021

Bible Game, The (2005) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Bubble Bobble (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

F1 2009 (2009) (PSP) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

F1 2009 (2009) (Wii) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Formula One 2001 (2001) (PS2) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Godzilla Unleashed Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Mobil 1 Rally Championship (2000) (PC) (16 songs)

Mobil 1 Rally Championship (2000) (PS1) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Project Cars 2 (2017) (PS4) (FLAC + MP3, 77 songs)

Project Cars 2 - Spirit of Le Mans (2018) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 66 songs)

Star Wars - The Old Republic (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 48 songs)

Star Wars - The Old Republic - Knights of the Fallen Empire & Eternal Throne (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 54 songs)

Star Wars - The Old Republic - Onslaught (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 9 songs)

Yu-Gi-Oh! BAM (gamerip) (10 songs)



April 24th, 2021

Angels of Death (Angels of Slaughter) (75 songs)

Another World Soundtrack (13 songs)

Ape Escape SaruSaru Big Mission Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 46 songs)

Ar nosurge Genometric Concert Side.Sora (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Ar Tonelico III Sekai Shuuen no Hikigane wa Shoujo no Uta ga Hiku Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 78 songs)

Art of Rally Original Soundtrack (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 51 songs)

Crazy Market (2013) (PS Vita) (4 songs)

Driver 2 - 20th Anniversary (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Fight Night Round 4 (2009) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Fire Emblem Fates (if) (Map Themes Mixed) (21 songs)

Godfall - Music from the Video Game (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Hero Muzik Vol.1 (2012) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Ikaruga (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Persona Super Live P-Sound Street 2019 (41 songs)

Robo Jam - The Sounds of Sonic Robo Blast (SAGE 2020 DEMO) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Sonic 3D Blast 8-bit Arrange (2012) (30 songs)



April 23rd, 2021

Hokuto no Ken 6 - Gekito Denshōken Hao e no Michi (1992) (SNES) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Le Mans 24 (Arcade) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Minecraft Soundtrack Volume Alpha & Beta (FLAC + MP3, 54 songs)

P.S.G. -Progressive Spiritual Groove- SSC Rough Mix (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 PLUS (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 309 songs)

Pac-Man Fever (1982) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Pachi Pachi SAGA Original Sound Collection (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Painkiller Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Panzer Dragoon II Zwei Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Panzer Dragoon Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Panzer Dragoon Saga 20th Anniversary Arrangement - Resurrection (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Papers, Please OST (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Parappa the Rapper Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Patapon Complete Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 135 songs)

Path of Exile Extended Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 64 songs)

Path of Exile Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Pokemon Sword & Pokemon Shield - The Crown Tundra Super Music Collection (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Ritz The Rat (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Witch on the Holy Night Original Soundtrack Repetition (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

World for Two Original Soundtrack [DSCD-1812] (2018) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Worms Armageddon 4-Track EP (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Worms Clan Wars - Battlegrounds (2013) (PC) (9 songs)

Worms World Party Soundtrack (2000) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Wrecking Crew - endless wrecking echo (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

X-Men 2 - Clone Wars Complete Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)



April 21st, 2021

A-Slot Dartslive (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Dejihane Cra Kudamonobatake (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Original Game Score (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Fire Drift (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Gears Tactics Original Soundtrack (17 songs)

Kaidoumokushiroku Kaiji Numa (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Kaidoumukushiroku Kaiji 3 (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Oddworld Abe a Gogo (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Oddworld Abe's Oddysee - New 'n' Tasty (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 192 songs)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Odin Sphere Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Ollie King Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Omega Five Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Ongeki Memorial Soundtrack Sakura (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Piano Collections (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Otomedius G Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 100 songs)

Outer Wilds Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Outlaws Redbook Audio (1997) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Overload (Original Game Soundtrack) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Yu Yu Hakusho- Makyou Touitsusen ~Mega Drive Music~ [MRCA-20046] (1994) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Zakuzaku Shichifukujin Soundtrack (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)



April 20th, 2021

Brain Dead 13 Soundtrack (16 songs)

Crazy Taxi (Dreamcast Collection) (Steam) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Jenny LeClue - Detectivu (M4A + MP3, 29 songs)

Maneater Original Video Game Soundtrack (2020) (26 songs)

Onimusha Soul Original Soundtrack (20 songs)

Ridge Racer (Vita) Soundtrack (14 songs)

Shin Onimusha - Dawn of Dreams Original Soundtrack (28 songs)

Stellaris - Federations OST (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Stellaris - Nemesis OST (3 songs)

Tales of Symphonia (2004) (North America) (Gamecube) (gamerip) (46 songs)

Tales of Zestiria the X Blu-ray BOX II Special Music CD (BCXC-0052) (38 songs)

The Last Stand - Union City (15 songs)



April 19th, 2021

Ninja Gaiden 3 Official Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Ninja Gaiden Original Sound Trax (FLAC + MP3, 54 songs)

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Official Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Ninja Gaiden ~ G.S.M. Tecmo 1 ~ (FLAC + MP3, 48 songs)

Nintendogs + Cats (FLAC + MP3, 57 songs)

Nioh Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

No More Heroes Soundtrack - Dark Side (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Nobunaga No Yabou - Tenshouki World (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Nobunaga's Ambition - Chronicles of the Ascension - Tenshouki (1994) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Nobunaga's Ambition - Zenkokuban - Sangokushi (1989) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Nurse Love Syndrome BGM (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Occult Maiden Character Song Album (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Octopath Traveler 16bit Arrangements (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)



April 18th, 2021

Atelier Annie ~Alchemist in Sera Island~ Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 53 songs)

Atelier Ayesha Recollection Archives (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Atelier Ayesha ~Alchemist of the Ground of Dusk~ Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 94 songs)

Atelier Ayesha ~Alchemist of the Ground of Dusk~ Vocal Album Twilight Hour (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Atelier Best (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Atelier Elie The Alchemist of Salburg 2 Original Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 77 songs)

Atelier Elie Unknown Origin (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Atelier Escha & Logy -Alchemist of Dusk Sky- Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 96 songs)

Atelier Escha & Logy -Alchemist of Dusk Sky- PREMIUM PACKAGE SPECIAL CD (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Atelier Escha & Logy -Alchemist of Dusk Sky- Twilight Sky Vocal Album (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Atelier Escha & Logy -Recollection Archives- (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Atelier Firis ~The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey~ Original Soundtrack (125 songs)

Atelier Iris Eternal Mana 2 Arranged Tracks RED LUCIFER RISING (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Atelier Iris Eternal Mana 2 Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 76 songs)

Atelier Iris Eternal Mana 2 Soundtrack Book (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Atelier Iris Eternal Mana Arranged Tracks -Deceitful Wings- (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Atelier Iris Eternal Mana Bonus Sound Track CD (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Atelier Iris Eternal Mana Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 78 songs)

Atelier Iris Eternal Mana Soundtrack Book (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Atelier Iris Grand Fantasm Kiri no Mukou ni Tsunagaru Sekai - Haruka Shimotsuki + Revo (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Atelier Iris Grand Fantasm Luce ~Another Fantasm~ (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Atelier Iris Grand Fantasm Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 65 songs)

Atelier Judie ~The Alchemist of Gramnad~ Original Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 83 songs)

Atelier Lilie Hermina and Culus Original Soundtrack (26 songs)

Atelier Lilie ~Alchemist in Salburg 3~ Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 95 songs)

Atelier Lina ~The Alchemist of Strahl~ Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 55 songs)

Atelier Lydie & Suelle The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings Original Soundtrack (110 songs)

Atelier Marie ~Alchemist in Salburg~ Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 71 songs)

Atelier Meruru - The Apprentice Of Arland Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 112 songs)

Atelier Meruru Drama CD - Episode 0 Arland Chapter (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Atelier Meruru Drama CD - Episode 0 Arls Chapter (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Atelier Meruru Visual Art Book ~Die Musikkiste des atelier Drei~ (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Atelier Rorona - The Alchemist of Arland Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 66 songs)

Atelier Rorona Arrange Tracks (12 songs)

Atelier Rorona Character Song Album ~Kanarien~ (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Atelier Rorona Visual Art Book ~Die Musikkiste des atelier~ (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~ Image Song - Miruiro no Hoshi (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~ Original Soundtrack (GUSTCD-10015~7) (FLAC + MP3, 91 songs)

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~ Recollection Archives (12 songs)

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~ Twilight Ocean Vocal Album (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Atelier Sophie ~The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book~ Original Soundtrack (94 songs)

Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ Alanya of Music (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 62 songs)

Atelier Viorate ~The Alchemist of Gramnad 2~ Original Soundtrack (0102501~2) (FLAC + MP3, 73 songs)

Atelier Viorate ~The Alchemist of Gramnad 2~ Original Soundtrack (KDSD-10056~7) (FLAC + MP3, 78 songs)

Atelier Vocal Historia 1997~2009 (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Mana Khemia - Alchemist of Al-Revis Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 71 songs)

Mana Khemia 2 ~Fall of Alchemy~ Alchemic Symphony (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Mana Khemia Drama CD (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Mana-Khemia 2 Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 77 songs)

Mana-Khemia Original Ethnic Mini Album Condition Green (4 songs)

Mana-Khemia Original Vocal Mini Album Condition Red (4 songs)

New Atelier Rorona ~ Story of Beginning ~ Alchemist of Arland Original Soundtrack ~Re-Compilation~ (FLAC + MP3, 96 songs)



April 17th, 2021

Aqua GT (2001) (PS1) (7 songs)

Cities - Skylines - Concerts (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Cities - Skylines - Country Road Radio (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Crash 'N Burn (2004) (PS2) (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Ford Bold Moves Street Racing (LA Duel) (2006) (PSP) (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Ford Racing 2 (2003) (PC) (21 songs)

Ford Racing 2 (2003) (Playstation 2) (20 songs)

GONNER 2 Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

GoNNER Soundtrack (16 songs)

Idola Phantasy Star Saga Original Soundtrack (54 songs)

Jarrett & Labonte Stock Car Racing (TOCA World Touring Cars) (2000) (PS1) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Katana Zero (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Langrisser I&II Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 51 songs)

Lumino City Soundtrack (16 songs)

Mario's Tennis (Virtual Boy) (26 songs)

MotorStorm (2006) (PS3) (43 songs)

MotorStorm - Pacific Rift (MotorStorm II) (2008) (PS3) (14 songs)

Namco Museum 50th Anniversary (2005) (Xbox, GC, PS2, PC) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Naughty Bear (2010) (PS3) (30 songs)

Paw Patrol - On a Roll! (2018) (Switch) (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Pocket Pets (Hana Deka Club - Animal Paradise) (2007) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon - Explorers of Time + Darkness (2007) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 102 songs)

Sansuu 1 Nen - Keisan Game (1986) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)

Sansuu 2 Nen - Keisan Game (1986) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Sansuu 3 Nen - Keisan Game (1986) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Sansuu 4 Nen - Keisan Game (1986) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Sansuu 5 & 6 Nen - Keisan Game (1986) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Shadow of the Colossus Original Soundtrack (2018) (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)

Soldat 2 (gamerip) (7 songs)

Sonic 3D Blast 5 (GB) (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

Super Wagyan Land 2 (1993) (SNES) (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Symphonic Rain - A Duet for Piano and Cello - (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Symphonic Rain - BGM soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)



April 16th, 2021

1Q94 - Woodsoft 20th Anniversary Game Collection (11 songs)

Concrete Genie Original Soundtrack (20 songs)

Magical Halloween7 Original Soundtrack (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 85 songs)

Miracle Merchant Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

Need for Speed - Underground (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Need for Speed - Underground 2 (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Neo XYX Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 9 songs)

NeoTokyo (2009) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

NieR Orchestral Arrangement Album - Addendum (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

NiGHTS into Dreams... Perfect Album (FLAC + MP3, 52 songs)

Ninety Nine Nights N3 Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

No Sleep Until Clear! (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Skullgirls - The Complete Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)

Sound Adventure Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin (1987) (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Tales of Zestiria the X Blu-ray BOX I Special Music CD (BCXC-0051) (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

VASARA Collection Original Soundtrack CD (2019) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Viewpoint (FM Towns) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)



April 15th, 2021

Beat Saber Vol. IV (4 songs)

CarnEvil OST (14 songs)

Cyber Egg (PS1) (gamerip) (16 songs)

One Finger Death Punch (PC) (gamerip) (WAV + MP3, 15 songs)

Ribbit King (GameCube) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Small Soldiers (PSX) (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Stardrone Extreme (PS Vita) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)



April 14th, 2021

Chibi-Robo OST (FLAC + MP3, 69 songs)

Mega Man 9 Arrange Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Namco Museum Vol. 4 (gamerip) (WAV + MP3, 17 songs)

Namco Museum Vol. 5 (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Namco X Capcom Special Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Naruto - Ultimate Ninja Storm Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Game Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm Generations Best Sound (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Red Dead Redemption II, The Music of - The Housebuilding EP (2021) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Vanny Knights Original Soundtrack ~Just my Arrest~ (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)



April 12th, 2021

Mushihimesama (Cave Festival ver1.5 -Arrange Album) (2011) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Mushihimesama (Double Arrange Album) (2009) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Mushihimesama (THE SECRET LOVER Mushihimesama REMIX TRACKS) (2006) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Mushihimesama Futari (Original Sound Track) (2007) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Mushihimesama Original Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Mushihimesama Special Arrange Album (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

NieR Orchestra Concert 12018 (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

NieR Orchestral Arrangement Special Box Edition (2018) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Nightmare project YAKATA original soundtrack (1999) (FLAC + MP3, 87 songs)

Nile - An Ancient Egyptian Quest (PC) (1996) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Xenosaga - Kokoro Single Album (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Xenosaga III Original Sound Best Tracks (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)



April 11th, 2021

Alice Sound Box ~Character Festival 2002~ (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Alice Sound Collection 08 (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Alice Sound Collection CD (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Alice Sound Collection II (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Alice Sound Collection III (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Alice Sound Collection IV (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Alice Sound Collection V -Intensity as tools- (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Alice Sound Collection VI ~ Expo, Senri - Wakame Center Building (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Alice Sound Collection VII ~re birth~ (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

ALICESOFT B.G.M Festival#0 Anniversary CD (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 01 Beat Angel Escalayer (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 02-1 DALK a supplementary story (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 02-2 Rance 5D (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 02-3 - Mama Nyo Nyo (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 03-1 - Tsumamigui 2 (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 03-2 - Les Chairs Cruelles (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 03-3 Night Demon (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 04 Big Bang Age (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 05 Rance VI (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 06-1 Atonement of a witch (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 06-2 Alice's Residence 7 (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 07 GALZOO Island (FLAC + MP3, 82 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 08 Yokubari Saboten (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 09 Tsuma Shibori (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 10 Sengoku Rance (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 11 Double Sensei Life (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 12 Ojousama wo Iinari ni Suru Game (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 13 Beat Blades Haruka (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 14 AliveZ (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 15 Toushin Toshi III (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 16 Vanish! (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 17 Bokudakeno Hokenshitsu (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 18 Momoiro Guardian (27 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 19 Alice 2010 (45 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 20 Shaman's Sanctuary (FLAC + MP3, 30 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 21 (FLAC + MP3, 51 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 22 (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 23 (FLAC + MP3, 52 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 24 (FLAC + MP3, 60 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 25 (FLAC + MP3, 51 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 26 (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 27 (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 28 (FLAC + MP3, 68 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 29 Escalayer Reboot & Tsumamigui 3 (FLAC + MP3, 59 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 30 Ixseal & Maman (FLAC + MP3, 60 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 31 Rance X (FLAC + MP3, 66 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 32 Evenicle 2 (FLAC + MP3, 45 songs)

Alicesoft Sound Album Vol. 33 Dohna Dohna (FLAC + MP3, 46 songs)

DJ Hero (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 110 songs)

DJ Hero 2 (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 117 songs)

The Primals - Out of the Shadows (4 songs)



April 10th, 2021

Chequered Flag Sound Track ~Extended Version~ (1988) (15 songs)

Cossacks Anthology (18 songs)

Fossil Fighters - Frontier (2014) (3DS) (FLAC + MP3, 49 songs)

King's Bounty Ultimate Edition (75 songs)

Mickey Mouse Toddler (PC) (12 songs)

Navit (PSX) (gamerip) (33 songs)

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PC) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Tales of Innocence R (PS Vita) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 75 songs)

Winnie the Pooh Baby (PC) (13 songs)

Winnie the Pooh Toddler (PC) (24 songs)

X Edge (Cross Edge) Original Soundtrack (55 songs)



April 9th, 2021

Moeyo Kung-Fu Lady Dragon Original Soundtrack & Remixes (FLAC + MP3, 78 songs)

Monster Hunter - Panorama [JACA-5624] (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Mother - Prescription for Peace A Tribute to the Departed (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Mother Fucking Earthbound (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Muramasa - The Demon Blade (Oboro Muramasa) Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 57 songs)

Muramasa - The Demon Blade Arrange Version [FLAC] (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Muramasa Rebirth Genroku Legends Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)

Murmur at That Sky [MFCD-016] (2009) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Mycologist of the Windy Valley (2020) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Yarinage Kissa [HKS-CD005] (2000) (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

You're a Great Zombie (Playing With Power!) (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

Yume Nikki YUMENIKKI SOUNDTRACK ~YUME NO OTO~ (FLAC + MP3, 66 songs)

Zanac - AFX-6502 (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Zero Divide Exebreakers (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Zubareus III (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Zuntata 1994 Live (M4A + MP3, 12 songs)

Zuntata History L'ab-normal Limited (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Zuntata Rare Selection SHOHEI TSUCHIYA WORKS (FLAC + MP3, 46 songs)

Zuntata Rare Selection Volume 5 - Hot Menu (FLAC + MP3, 44 songs)



April 8th, 2021

Blue's Clues - Kindergarten (PC) (10 songs)

Brave Fencer Musashiden Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 78 songs)

Commandos Soundtrack Collection (91 songs)

Curious George (2006) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 54 songs)

Disney's Dinosaur (2000) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 440 songs)

Dogz (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Dogz (2006) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Dogz - Fashion (2004) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Enemy On Board (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Heroes of Might and Magic V (FLAC + MP3, 77 songs)

Heroes of Might and Magic V - Hammers of Fate (gamerip) (2006) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Heroes of Might and Magic V - Tribes of the East (gamerip) (2007) (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Mario's Game Gallery (DOS) (FLAC + MP3, 11 songs)

Neopets - Puzzle Adventure (Wii) (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 42 songs)

Over the Hedge (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Over the Hedge (2006) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 26 songs)

Over the Hedge (2006) (Xbox) (FLAC + MP3, 170 songs)

Over the Hedge - Hammy Goes Nuts (2006) (GBA) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Over the Hedge - Hammy Goes Nuts (2006) (PSP) (58 songs)

Phantom Brave ~Original Sound Track~ (FLAC + MP3, 27 songs)

Pool Paradise (2004) (GameCube) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Puppy Luv - Spa and Resort (2007) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Serious Sam - Double D (2011) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 19 songs)

Story of Seasons - Pioneers of Olive Town (2021) (Switch) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 58 songs)

Winnie the Pooh's Home Run Derby (2008) (PC) (14 songs)



April 7th, 2021

Bullet Hell Monday OST (8 songs)

Crime Killer (PSX) (11 songs)

Metal Max Memorial Sound Tracks (FLAC + MP3, 59 songs)

Metal Sight X68000 ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK -30th Anniversary Complete Edition- (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Metal Slug Super Vehicle-001 (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Metroid (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 34 songs)

Metroid - In the Action (FLAC + MP3, 67 songs)

Metsa Vimaru Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Millenium Racer Y2K Fighter (Gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Minit Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen Music Super Complete (FLAC + MP3, 90 songs)

Quartett! ~The Stage of Love~ OST (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Skydrift (PC) Soundtrack (30 songs)

The Dark Pictures Anthology - Little Hope (13 songs)

Toontown Rewritten (OGG + MP3, 42 songs)

Troubleshooter - Abandoned Children (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Two Worlds - Alternative Soundtrack (6 songs)

Zak Storm - Super Pirate (2017) (Mobile) (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)



April 5th, 2021

Assault Suits Valken (Cybernator) (1992) (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Bayonetta 2 Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 183 songs)

Bayonetta Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 150 songs)

Megido 72 -music box- (FLAC + MP3, 102 songs)

MELTY BLOOD Act Cadenza Ver.B BGM Collection (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Melty Blood Original Soundtrack ~Promised Dawn~ (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

Metal Gear Solid 1 - Twin Snakes (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 47 songs)

Metal Gear Solid 2 - Substance (FLAC + MP3, 107 songs)

Metal Gear Solid 2 - Substance Limited Soundtrack Ultimate Sorter Edition (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Metal Gear Solid 3 - Snake Eater The First Bite - Promo Single (bootleg) (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Metal Gear Solid 3 - Subsistence (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 91 songs)

Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots - The Complete Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 79 songs)

Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops Plus (21 songs)

Metal Gear Solid V Extended Soundtrack (114 songs)

Versus Video Games (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Viper Phase1.LP (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)



April 4th, 2021

Arknights EP Collection - January 2021 Update (5 songs)

Disco Elysium OST (30 songs)

Galaga Legions (M4A + MP3, 10 songs)

GROOVE COASTER ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK 2018 Vol.1 DREAM (M4A + MP3, 28 songs)

GROOVE COASTER ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK 2018 Vol.2 STARLIGHT (M4A + MP3, 29 songs)

Hakuoki - Kyoto Winds & Edo Blossoms OST (39 songs)

Hatsukoi Sankaime Original Soundtrack (WAV + MP3, 32 songs)

Kindred Spirits on the Roof OST (FLAC + MP3, 18 songs)

NeoScavanger OST (16 songs)

Police Stories OST (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Purr Pals (2007) (NDS) (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Purr Pals - Purrfection (2012) (3DS) (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Rebel Inc. OST (7 songs)

Soulcalibur II Original Sound Track (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)



April 3rd, 2021

Bullet Hell Monday Black OST (10 songs)

Bullet Hell Monday Finale OST (18 songs)

Care Bears - Play Day (V. Smile Baby) (6 songs)

Crash Bandicoot 4 - It's About Time (gamerip) (M4A + MP3, 320 songs)

Crash Bandicoot 4 - It's About Time Official Soundtrack (47 songs)

Daytona USA 2 Soundtracks (FLAC + MP3, 38 songs)

Daytona USA Anniversary Box - Lets Go Away (FLAC + MP3, 166 songs)

Dynamite Headdy [TYCY-5400] (1994) (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Game Center CX3 - 3-Choume no Arino (2014) (3DS) (FLAC + MP3, 88 songs)

GO SEGA - 60th ANNIVERSARY Album - (2021) (FLAC + MP3, 108 songs)

JumpStart Sing-Along Time (2003) (PC) (9 songs)

JumpStart Toddlers (2000) (PC) (22 songs)

Midnight Club 3 - DUB Edition Remix (2006) (Xbox) (FLAC + MP3, 116 songs)

One Step From Eden Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

Poyon no Dungeon Room (1999) (GBC) (FLAC + MP3, 24 songs)

Poyon no Dungeon Room 2 (2000) (GBC) (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

Sega Music Selection Vol.1 (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

SEGA Rally Championship 1995 -New Century Arrange Album- (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Sega Rally Championship Ignition (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

SEGA Rally Revo (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Sega Saturn, Shiro! (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Tekken 7 Season 4 OST (8 songs)

ToCA Race Driver 2 (2005) (PSP) (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)



April 2nd, 2021

Grab The Spheres (TIC-80) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Mega Man (Rockman) Battle & Chase (FLAC + MP3, 50 songs)

Mega Man - For Everlasting Peace - 25 Years of Mega Man (FLAC + MP3, 21 songs)

Mega Man Arrange Album - Megalomania (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

Mega Man Mega Rock Carnival (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Mega Man Mega Rock Carnival EXTEND (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Mega Man Zero 1 OST Remastered (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Mega Man Zero 2 OST Remastered (FLAC + MP3, 39 songs)

Mega Man Zero 3 OST Remastered (FLAC + MP3, 40 songs)

Mega Man Zero 4 OST Remastered (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Mega Xross Mixx (FLAC + MP3, 32 songs)

R.O.C.K.MAN (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

Rockman - EtlanZ SPECIAL DISC -feat. Shade- (FLAC + MP3, 2 songs)

Rockman 10 Original Soundtrack Inti Bonus Disc Vol.1 (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Rockman 2 Arrange Album - IWAO-ni Side B (FLAC + MP3, 12 songs)

Rockman Arrange Album - iwao (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Rockman Arrange Version Special CD Vol. 1 (FLAC + MP3, 5 songs)

Rockman Arrange Version Special CD Vol. 2 (FLAC + MP3, 6 songs)

Rockman Best Collection Vol.1 Road to X (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

Rockman Chiptune - Dear Dr.Wily (FLAC + MP3, 22 songs)

Rockman Dystopia (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Rockman Everytime I Bang -X- (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Rockman Everytime I Bang -Zero- (FLAC + MP3, 7 songs)

Rockman EXE Transmission (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Rockman no Kusuri (FLAC + MP3, 14 songs)

Rockman Zero Collection NDS Remaster (FLAC + MP3, 142 songs)

Rockman ZX Advent NDS Remaster (FLAC + MP3, 41 songs)

Rockman ZX NDS Remaster (FLAC + MP3, 35 songs)

Rockman ZX Soundsketch -ZX GIGAMIX- (FLAC + MP3, 20 songs)

We are ROCK-MEN! (FLAC + MP3, 17 songs)

We are ROCK-MEN!2 (FLAC + MP3, 16 songs)



April 1st, 2021

Balan Wonderworld (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 72 songs)

Conker Live and Reloaded (gamerip) (53 songs)

Conker's Bad Fur Day (gamerip) (41 songs)

Darkest Dungeon - The Butchers Circus DLC (2 songs)

Destruction Derby Raw (2000) (PSX) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 13 songs)

Good Job! (2020) (Switch) (FLAC + MP3, 106 songs)

Gran Turismo 4 Prologue (2003) (PS2) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 49 songs)

Lego Batman The Videogame Soundtrack (10 songs)

Little Red Hood (1990) (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 1 songs)

Lucky Luke (PSX) (18 songs)

Merger 3D OST (13 songs)

Metal Fighter (NES) (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (gamerip) (OGG + MP3, 266 songs)

Point Blank 2 Gunbarl (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 25 songs)

Rogue Shooter - The FPS Roguelike OST (10 songs)

Square Enix Battle Tracks Volume 1. Square 1987-1996 (25 songs)

Square Enix Battle Tracks Volume 2. Square 1996-1998 (16 songs)

Square Enix Battle Tracks Volume 3. Square 1999-2000 (13 songs)

Star Wolves (2004) (PC) (OGG + MP3, 42 songs)

Star Wolves 3 - Civil War (2010) (PC) (FLAC + MP3, 74 songs)

Sunrider Mask of Arcadius Soundtrack (OGG + MP3, 70 songs)



March 31st, 2021

Dead Cells OST (with DLC) (39 songs)

Devil Summoner - Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 23 songs)

Devil Summoner Kuzunoha Raidou vs The Army of Ultimate Power Complete Music Works (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

DIGITAL DEVIL SAGA ~Avatar Tuner~ 1 & 2 Original Sound Track Integral (FLAC + MP3, 136 songs)

Friday Night Funkin' B-Sides OST (PC) (Flash) (Mod) (FLAC + MP3, 42 songs)

GALGUN 2 DOKIDOKI SOUND COMPLETE! (WAV + MP3, 51 songs)

GALGUN Dokidoki Sound Zenbuiri! (WAV + MP3, 51 songs)

Gunbird & Gunbird 2 (FLAC + MP3, 37 songs)

Hoshizora Denpa (FLAC + MP3, 15 songs)

Inochi ni Fusawashii - amazarashi (FLAC + MP3, 4 songs)

Instant Brain Perfect Sound Track (2011) (FLAC + MP3, 33 songs)

Is He Really in the Mood to Cooperate (FLAC + MP3, 3 songs)

Mega Beat Rush!! (FLAC + MP3, 8 songs)

MO Astray Original Soundtrack (FLAC + MP3, 31 songs)

Mushroom Men - The Spore Wars (Wii) (gamerip) (FLAC + MP3, 186 songs)

Rockman 2 Arrange Album - IWAO-ni Side A (FLAC + MP3, 10 songs)

Shin Megami Tensei - Devil Survivor Overclocked (FLAC + MP3, 28 songs)

Star Control 2 (3DO) (63 songs)

Yuke Yuke Troubler Makers! (Mischief Makers Remastered OST) (FLAC + MP3, 43 songs)

